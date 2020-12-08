Urban Impact's Light the Night Christmas show to offer a message of hope with December 18 online broadcast
The events of 2020 have left the country isolated and divided. Light the Night shares the hope of Christmas through the voice of children. It's impossible not to be moved when you see the joy.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Register for Urban Impact Foundation’s FREE, 30 minute Light the Night viewing at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/light-the-night. The premiere is 7:00 p.m. Eastern, December 18, and will include a live chat. For more information about Light the Night, contact Annie Polka at 412-321-3811 x255, or annie.polka@uifpgh.org.
This year, Urban Impact's annual Christmas staging of Light the Night will stream online only at 7 p.m. Eastern, December 18, and you can expect a full-scale, stunning telling of the ultimate redemption story -- the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Urban Impact filmed the virtual Christmas celebration to provide a free, socially distanced Nativity for the whole family. The online premiere heeds pandemic safety measures while allowing students the opportunity to perform.
Thousands are expected to gather for the premiere, huddled around computers and mobile devices. Urban Impact Founder and President Rev. Dr. Ed Glover will present a short message. The broadcast will remain online to watch through the holiday season, but registration is required.
"The events of 2020 have left the country isolated and divided. Light the Night shares the hope of Christmas through the voice of children," said Eric Anderson, Urban Impact Director of Performing Arts. "It is impossible not to be moved when you see the joy of the next generation sharing God's great love for our lonely world."
Students tell the Christmas story from the perspective of the angels, magi and shepherds, set to music and with contemporary hip-hop twists and modern-day narration.
While COVID-19 has created a new normal across the nation, Urban Impact decided the Christmas show must go on, safely. Students rehearsed and filmed under local and national pandemic guidelines. Everyone wore masks and temperatures were checked daily. Rehearsal and filming space got wiped down after each use.
Urban Impact created a sound stage, complete with an infinity wall, for the taping. It recorded all the audio separately in a sound studio and socially distanced with plexiglass barriers.
"More than ever, students need a safe place and a creative outlet to grow and be mentored," Anderson said. "Everything from hair, makeup and costumes to lighting and filming is meticulously and professionally produced to show students' gifts and talents."
Urban Impact students, from elementary to high school age, put their heart and soul into the show. The talented group is hungry to create, determined to stay visible and eager to satisfy die-hards who have made Light the Night part of their Christmas tradition.
"What hadn't changed was the Christ-centered environment that everyone kept," said Bodee Volsted, 18. "It was a privilege being able to give back to the staff that's given so much to me. I am glad Christ has been glorified even through this uncertain time."
"The process of Light the Night this year was very well put together," said Ajali Rue, 17. "There was a crew for everything, camera crew, makeup crew, costume crew and more. A lot of effort went into this production.
"It was really busy, but despite the stress there is always a loving atmosphere," said Lily Tinker, 15. "Everyone worked incredibly hard, and I am just so proud of everyone."
ABOUT URBAN IMPACT
Urban Impact is a faith-based, non-profit organization that was founded by Rev. Dr. Ed Glover. The organization, chartered in 1995, was created to foster Christian community development on the North Side of Pittsburgh, PA by changing lives one person, one family, one block at a time. The organization focuses on helping at-risk kids, youth, and their families in a holistic manner; i.e. by meeting needs academically, spiritually, physically and socially. Visit www.uifpgh.org for more info.
