V-Count Launches Ultima AI: The Ultimate People Counting Sensor

MIAMI, USA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V-Count, the global expert and market leader in people counting and retail analytics solutions, announced the launch of its new state-of-the-art people counting/ tracking sensor, "Ultima AI."

Ultima AI offers the highest counting accuracy available on the market. Thanks to its advanced 3D active stereo vision technology and AI-based target tracking, it allows for an unmatched 99.9% counting accuracy with HD resolution. Its all-in-one approach integrates all the core solutions of People Counting, Queue Management, Gender & Age Recognition, Zone Counting & Heatmap, and Real-time Occupancy into the thinnest people counting sensor in the world with advanced features and easy setup.

With the ability to sense from up to 9m and an industry-leading wide coverage, fewer sensors are needed to cover the same area without changing the lens, decreasing costs, and improving eco-footprint for clients. V-Count's Ultima AI also boasts other advanced features, including night vision, auto-calibration, operational capabilities from -5° c to 45° c, and GDPR compliance.

"After years of research and development, we are delighted to have finally launched our Ultima AI people counting sensor. It is particularly important for us to provide our clients with the latest technologies and solutions to optimize their operations and increase their revenues," said Demirhan Büyüközcü, CEO and Co-Founder of V-Count.

V-Count has also recently launched "VCare" in response to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. VCare is a first-class real-time occupancy solution that helps businesses ensure that their customers and staff remain safe by complying with government social distancing and occupancy capacity guidelines in their physical locations.

The VCare live occupancy solution uses Ultima AI to measure people's flow accurately as they enter and exit in real-time. It displays safety messages and recommendations on screens at various entrances to alert visitors about the occupancy numbers and safety status of business facilities, preventing overcrowding and making it easy to manage and monitor the distance between individuals to ensure safety.

"Amid an unprecedented crisis, safety is our singular focus. We want to help our clients and their customers stay safe," said Demirhan Büyüközcü. "We believe that by providing the VCARE live occupancy solution, our clients can ensure the safety of their locations to get their customers comfortable with the new normal." He added.

Clients

V-Count offers people counting solutions for local and international clients and leading brands in over 110 countries. These include retailers, shopping malls, supermarkets, restaurants, libraries, banks, gyms, museums, and other public venues.

Jersey Strong Gyms USA

Jersey Strong uses V-Count’s real-time occupancy solution VCare to track the number of people at the club to ensure state occupancy guidelines. Occupancy counters are activated at each location to broadcast live occupancy counts via a message board at the front desk. Jersey Strong has also made occupancy numbers available in the Jersey Strong app, so members can see the club’s activity levels before coming in for a workout.

Crocs

Crocs chose V-Count to analyze their visitor traffic patterns to optimize employee schedules, develop a new methodology for staff operations, and analyze the effectiveness of marketing activities.

Since 2017, Crocs’ conversation rate has increased significantly with V-Count’s retail analytics solutions, along with a boost in the sales volume and customer satisfaction.

Saratoga Casino USA

Saratoga Casino uses V-Count's real-time occupancy solution VCare to keep track of their occupancy capacity and ensure safety. Saratoga Casino can easily monitor occupancy numbers for different areas in the casino in real-time to keep both customers and team members safe.

About V-Count

V-Count is a global 360-degree visitor analytics suite for physical locations with products that include live occupancy, people counting, heatmap, queue management, and age/gender recognition technologies. Our customer behavior analytics tools help businesses boost conversions, increase profits, and optimize operations in their physical locations.

Serving +900 businesses in various industries worldwide and partnering with global platforms like Microsoft and Amazon, V-Count has evolved into a success story with continuous innovation.

V-Count's solutions are used in +110 countries and +32,000 locations, with +42,000 people counting sensors installed. The company has a dynamic team of +80 employees in London, Dubai, Miami, Brussels, Kuala Lumpur, and Istanbul.