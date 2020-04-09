REAL-TIME OCCUPANCY solution

V-Count Real-time Occupancy Solution Provides the necessary traffic data to guarantee the safety of both employees and the public...

we developed a REAL-TIME OCCUPANCY solution to help businesses track & manage incoming visitor traffic, allowing them to apply social distancing guidelines...” — Martin Hildgen

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As V-Count, we would like to do our part in tackling the Covid-19 crisis, by donating to healthcare workers across the world and ensuring public safety with our know-how in visitor analytics.

We recognise that one of the biggest challenges for businesses today is to manage operations safely & effectively while abiding government regulations. As such, we developed a REAL-TIME OCCUPANCY solution to help businesses track & manage incoming visitor traffic, allowing them to apply social distancing guidelines while keeping their focus on what really matters.

This solution can send email & push notifications so you can be informed when your stores’ occupancy limit is breached, keeping employees and customers safe at all times.

You can also reflect the real-time occupancy numbers on digital screens, ensuring incoming crowd control. This solution will also be the basis of the revenue we will donate to healthcare workers globally. So we can support the incredible people working at the frontlines of the crisis.

As V-Count, we’re continuously exploring how else we can help others, through our technology, through our abilities and everything else within our reach.



