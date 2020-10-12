Jersey Strong Implements the VCare Real-time Occupancy Solution

MIAMI, USA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V-Count Announces New Client: Jersey Strong

V-Count, the global expert and market leader in people counting and retail analytics solutions, has announced the signing of its newest client, Jersey Strong. Jersey Strong, a chain of health and fitness clubs, has implemented V-Count's real-time occupancy solution VCare across 12 of its gyms in New Jersey, USA.

"In the midst of an unprecedented crisis, safety is our singular focus. We've assembled the most comprehensive safety protocol system in the entire fitness industry," said Stephen S. Roma, CEO of Jersey Strong. "We're using VCare to closely track the number of people at the club to ensure state occupancy guidelines. The VCare automated occupancy counters are activated at each location to broadcast live occupancy counts via a message board at the front desk. We've also made current occupancy numbers available in the Jersey Strong app, so members can see the club’s activity levels before coming in for a workout." He added.

V-Count announced the VCare real-time occupancy solution in March 2020 as a response to help businesses and their customers comply with government social distancing guidelines and occupancy capacity restrictions due to COVID-19.

"We are pleased to have delivered a solution that truly meets Jersey Strong's needs. It is particularly important for us to help our clients and their customers stay safe," said Demirhan Büyüközcü, CEO of V-Count. "We believe that by providing the VCare live occupancy solution, we can ensure the safety of many locations and do our part to get consumers comfortable with the new normal." He added.

VCare is a real-time occupancy monitoring solution for businesses to ensure that their customers and staff remain safe. V-Count's live occupancy sensors can accurately measure the number of people entering and exiting a building, making it easy to manage and monitor occupancy capacities in real-time. V-Count offers customer traffic and occupancy solutions for locations such as retail, shopping malls, supermarkets, restaurants, libraries, banks, museums, and other public venues.

About V-Count

V-Count is a global 360-degree visitor analytics suite for physical locations with products that include live occupancy, people counting, heatmap, queue management, and age/gender recognition technologies. Our customer behavior analytics tools help businesses boost conversions, increase profits, and optimize operations in their physical locations.

Serving +900 businesses in various industries worldwide and partnering with global platforms like Microsoft and Amazon, V-Count has evolved into a success story with continuous innovation.

V-Count's solutions are used in over 110 countries in over 32,000 locations, with over 42,000 people counting sensors installed. The company has a dynamic team of +80 employees in London, Dubai, Miami, Brussels, Kuala Lumpur, and Istanbul.

About Jersey Strong

Since its founding in 1992, Jersey Strong has grown to one of the top 30 health clubs in the United States. Jersey Strong is all about people – members and staff alike. The Jersey Strong formula for success is a simple one; Provide members with large state-of-the-art facilities and offer a world-class variety of guided exercise options delivered by the best fitness professionals in New Jersey.