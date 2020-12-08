EXODUS CLASSIC MOVIE TURNS 60, PAT BOONE WROTE LYRICS FOR ICONIC THEME IN 25 MINUTES
Song Has Become Unofficial Anthem of IsraelHOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “EXODUS” THE CLASSIC MOVIE TURNS 60 ON DECEMEBER 15
Show Biz Legend Pat Boone Wrote Lyrics for The Iconic Theme Song In 25 Minutes
Boone, 86, said he composed the lyrics to the song shortly after the film – an adaptation of the Leon Uris novel about the founding of the State of Israeli starring Paul Newman and produced and directed by Otto Preminger – was released.
The film's original score, composed by Ernest Gold, earned an Oscar in 1960 and a Grammy in 1961.
The consummate entertainer—and, to this day, the youngest national TV host ever in the U.S.--says that he is overcome with emotion when he visits Israel and has repeatedly reaffirmed that millions of Christians worldwide are standing with Israel. Some years ago, in a gesture of respect, he presented the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum a Christmas card on which was written the original lyrics for "The Exodus Song (This Land is Mine).” These lyrics of Exodus on the Christmas card are now placed in the section with The Righteous Gentiles and alongside Oskar Schindler.
After hearing Ernest Gold's orchestral theme to the 1960 film Exodus, Pat Boone added lyrics and recorded a vocal version, which he called "The Exodus Song (This Land Is Mine).
In a Songfacts interview with Boone, he told the Exodus story: "It was Christmas Eve, and I was just trying to get an idea for a lyric to submit to a professional writer. I wasn't thinking of writing it myself then. But when I put the needle down on the record, my wife was begging me to stop doing that and help her get the presents under the tree so we could go to bed.”
”So, when I heard it again for the 40th the words came, 'This land is mine.' And I thought, 'Wow, that is the whole message of Exodus.' And, 'God gave this land to me.' It was like the melody was singing to me, itself. I started writing it down on the first piece of paper that I could find, so I wouldn't forget.
“And then, in 25 minutes, I had written the whole lyric - as if I was taking dictation. I turned over the piece of paper, and it was a Christmas card.”
Boone made many trips to Israel after releasing this song, which he considers the most important in his catalog.
Boone, a staunch Israel supporter, calls “Exodus,” "the second Jewish national anthem," and over 60 years it has been recorded (covered) by numerous other artists.
