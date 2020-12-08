Mitzi Perdue, Gene Marks, Star Parker and Rick Manning Join Everything Home To Launch The "Books For Good" Campaign

"Books For Good" 2% of every book purchased is donated to help "Vets-Pets & Kids!" Everything Home Socially Conscious Marketplace where 2% to 20% of your total purchase from well-known websites & brands are donated to support nonprofits helping Veterans, animals and children: "Vets-Pets & Kids!" One Location For All The Information | The Ultimate Resource Platform with Five Programs Providing EVERYTHING You Need to Enhance the Quality of Your Life, Grow Your Business and Make a Difference!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everything Home , the talk radio show, podcast and patriotic purpose-driven resource platform about "Life, Laughter and the Pursuit of Happiness", has partnered with well-known authors to launch their "Books For Good" campaign. 2% of every book purchased is donated to nonprofits helping "Vets-Pets & Kids!" Their Socially Conscious Marketplace website now features many transformational authors who will Improve your life, Grow your business and Deliver the truth.Mitzi Perdue, "The Queen of Family Business" co-authored "How To Be Up In Down Times" with Mark Victor Hansen (most famous for the "Chicken Soup For The Soul" series) and Preston Weekes; Gene Marks, Small Business Expert and founder of The Marks Group, has written multiple books with his most recent being "Want More Cash"; and Star Parker, founder of the nonprofit CURE, co-authored "Necessary Noise" with Rick Manning, president of Americans for Limited Government."We're proud to partner with these great Americans to help more people," said Michele Swinick - The Queen of Quality Content - founder and host of Everything Home. "It's an opportunity for us to promote the messages that matter and make a difference in the lives of those who need it most...all year long!"The Marketplace author's page showcases various changemakers ranging from names you know such as Kathie Lee Gifford, Dolly Parton, Suzanne Somers and Mike Rowe to local Scottsdale authors Bob Proctor and Dean Graziosi to best kept secrets Barbara Kaplan, Loree Bischoff + many more.Consumers can choose to purchase from Amazon, Apple or BAM and will be redirected to those websites through the various links on the Marketplace.The Everything Home Socially Conscious Marketplace is a pioneering platform which takes community-powered philanthropy to the next level. It provides a resource to let people donate to worthy causes when buying products and services from 57 well-known brands, through the links on the Marketplace website. 2% to 20% of the total purchase is then donated to nonprofits helping Veterans, animals and children: "Vets-Pets & Kids!"VISIT: https://ReviveOurAmericanDream.com/ to CLICK ● BUY ● MAKE A DIFFERENCEABOUT EVERYTHING HOME:Everything Home is the transformational show and platform about "Life, Laughter and the Pursuit of Happiness" delivered by Good People, doing Good Business and Good Things! It's your trustworthy resource for sharing personal stories and quality content, conveyed with a hint of humor and a supersized side of sincerity. Why? To enhance the quality of your life, give you more professional, personal and financial freedom, and promote patriotism.One Location For All The Information | The Ultimate Resource Platform with Five Programs Providing EVERYTHING You Need to Enhance the Quality of Your Life, Grow Your Business and Make a Difference!Everything Home is LIVE every Wednesday and Friday from 12pm to 1pm MT with experts, entrepreneurs, professionals and purpose-driven people to provide real-life, tangible takeaways - all in 7 minute segments.LISTEN LIVE HERE: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/everythinghome Do you know an individual who might be an interesting guest? Or an author who wants their book showcased? Or a nonprofit that would be a great partner to receive donations? VISIT: http://virtualvolunteerinfo.com or please contact Michele.

