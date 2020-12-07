Utah Senate’s 64th Legislature Committee Assignments

Utah Senate Announces 2021/22 Committee Assignments and Extended Leadership Team

SALT LAKE CITY – Following a comprehensive review of Senate members' upcoming policy objectives and expertise, President J. Stuart Adams announces committee appointments for the 64th Legislature (2021/22) and the appointed majority leadership team.

"Now more than ever, we must not be complacent," said President Adams. "Chair and all committee assignments are opportunities to make significant strides for our constituents and our state to continue to lead the nation. Nothing good just happens, and established leadership and fresh perspectives in committees will benefit Utahns and the state. The Senate takes a balanced, blended approach to form policy, and I have full confidence in the Senate and the legislative process. Together, as a state, we will successfully address challenges and opportunities both now and in the future."

President Adams reappointed Sen. Jerry Stevenson to serve as Chair of Executive Appropriations, Sen. Don Ipson to serve as Executive Appropriations Vice-Chair and Sen. Gregg Buxton to continue in his role as Rules Committee Chair. The two-year assignments will begin on January 1, 2021.

With Sen. Dan Hemmert's forthcoming resignation, committee assignments will be adjusted once an individual is appointed to fill the vacancy.

The Utah Senate standing and appropriations committee members for the 64th Legislature are as follows:

Standing Committees

Senate Business and Labor Committee

Sen. Curt Bramble, chair

Sen. Kirk Cullimore

Sen. Gene Davis

Sen. Don Ipson

Sen. Karen Mayne

Sen. Dan McCay

Sen. Scott Sandall

Sen. Jerry Stevenson

Sen. Todd Weiler

Senate Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee

Senate Education Committee

Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee

Senate Health and Human Services Committee

Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee

Sen. Todd Weiler, chair

Sen. Kirk Cullimore

Sen. Luz Escamilla

Sen. Dan Hemmert

Sen. Derek Kitchen

Sen. Jerry Stevenson

Sen. Daniel Thatcher

Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee

Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee

Sen. Dan McCay, chair

Sen. Curt Bramble

Sen. Gene Davis

Sen. Luz Escamilla

Sen. Lincoln Fillmore

Sen. Wayne Harper

Sen. Dan Hemmert

Sen. Don Ipson

Sen.-elect Chris Wilson

Senate Transportation, Public Utilities, Energy and Technology Committee

Sen. Wayne Harper, chair

Sen. J. Stuart Adams

Sen. Jake Anderegg

Sen. Don Ipson

Sen. Karen Mayne

Sen. Ann Millner

Sen. Kathleen Riebe

Sen. Ron Winterton

Appropriations Subcommittees

Business, Economic Development and Labor Appropriations Subcommittees

Executive Appropriations Subcommittees

Sen. Jerry Stevenson, Senate chair

Sen. Don Ipson, Senate vice-chair

Sen. J. Stuart Adams

Sen. Luz Escamilla

Sen. Daniel Hemmert

Sen. Jani Iwamoto

Sen. Derek Kitchen

Sen. Karen Mayne

Sen. Ann Millner

Sen. Evan Vickers

Executive Offices and Criminal Justice Appropriations Subcommittees

Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittees

Sen. Keith Grover, chair

Sen. Lincoln Fillmore

Sen. Karen Mayne

Sen.-elect Mike McKell

Sen. Ann Millner

Sen. Kathleen Riebe

Sen. Jerry Stevenson

Sen. Evan Vickers

Sen.-elect Chris Wilson

Infrastructure and General Government Appropriations Subcommittees

Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environmental Quality Appropriations Subcommittees

Public Education Appropriations Subcommittees

Social Services Appropriations Subcommittees

Other Committees

Senate Rules Committee

Sen. Gregg Buxton, chair

Sen. Kirk Cullimore

Sen. Lincoln Fillmore

Sen. Wayne Harper

Sen. Don Ipson

Sen. Jani Iwamoto

Sen. Karen Mayne

Sen. Todd Weiler

Sen. Ron Winterton

