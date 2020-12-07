Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Utah Senate's 64th Legislature Committee Assignments

Utah Senate Announces 2021/22 Committee Assignments and Extended Leadership Team  

SALT LAKE CITY – Following a comprehensive review of Senate members' upcoming policy objectives and expertise, President J. Stuart Adams announces committee appointments for the 64th Legislature (2021/22) and the appointed majority leadership team.

"Now more than ever, we must not be complacent," said President Adams. "Chair and all committee assignments are opportunities to make significant strides for our constituents and our state to continue to lead the nation. Nothing good just happens, and established leadership and fresh perspectives in committees will benefit Utahns and the state. The Senate takes a balanced, blended approach to form policy, and I have full confidence in the Senate and the legislative process. Together, as a state, we will successfully address challenges and opportunities both now and in the future."

President Adams reappointed Sen. Jerry Stevenson to serve as Chair of Executive Appropriations, Sen. Don Ipson to serve as Executive Appropriations Vice-Chair and Sen. Gregg Buxton to continue in his role as Rules Committee Chair. The two-year assignments will begin on January 1, 2021.

With Sen. Dan Hemmert's forthcoming resignation, committee assignments will be adjusted once an individual is appointed to fill the vacancy. 

The Utah Senate standing and appropriations committee members for the 64th Legislature are as follows:

Standing Committees

Senate Business and Labor Committee

  • Sen. Curt Bramble, chair

  • Sen. Kirk Cullimore

  • Sen. Gene Davis

  • Sen. Don Ipson

  • Sen. Karen Mayne

  • Sen. Dan McCay

  • Sen. Scott Sandall

  • Sen. Jerry Stevenson

  • Sen. Todd Weiler

Senate Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee

Senate Education Committee

Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee

Senate Health and Human Services Committee

Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee

  • Sen. Todd Weiler, chair

  • Sen. Kirk Cullimore

  • Sen. Luz Escamilla

  • Sen. Dan Hemmert

  • Sen. Derek Kitchen

  • Sen. Jerry Stevenson

  • Sen. Daniel Thatcher

Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee

Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee

  • Sen. Dan McCay, chair

  • Sen. Curt Bramble

  • Sen. Gene Davis

  • Sen. Luz Escamilla

  • Sen. Lincoln Fillmore

  • Sen. Wayne Harper

  • Sen. Dan Hemmert

  • Sen. Don Ipson

  • Sen.-elect Chris Wilson

Senate Transportation, Public Utilities, Energy and Technology Committee

  • Sen. Wayne Harper, chair

  • Sen. J. Stuart Adams

  • Sen. Jake Anderegg

  • Sen. Don Ipson

  • Sen. Karen Mayne

  • Sen. Ann Millner

  • Sen. Kathleen Riebe

  • Sen. Ron Winterton

Appropriations Subcommittees

Business, Economic Development and Labor Appropriations Subcommittees

Executive Appropriations Subcommittees

  • Sen. Jerry Stevenson, Senate chair  

  • Sen. Don Ipson, Senate vice-chair  

  • Sen. J. Stuart Adams 

  • Sen. Luz Escamilla   

  • Sen. Daniel Hemmert 

  • Sen. Jani Iwamoto   

  • Sen. Derek Kitchen 

  • Sen. Karen Mayne   

  • Sen. Ann Millner 

  • Sen. Evan Vickers 

Executive Offices and Criminal Justice Appropriations Subcommittees

Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittees

  • Sen. Keith Grover, chair

  • Sen. Lincoln Fillmore

  • Sen. Karen Mayne

  • Sen.-elect Mike McKell

  • Sen. Ann Millner

  • Sen. Kathleen Riebe

  • Sen. Jerry Stevenson

  • Sen. Evan Vickers

  • Sen.-elect Chris Wilson

Infrastructure and General Government Appropriations Subcommittees

Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environmental Quality Appropriations Subcommittees

Public Education Appropriations Subcommittees

Social Services Appropriations Subcommittees

Other Committees

Senate Rules Committee

  • Sen. Gregg Buxton, chair

  • Sen. Kirk Cullimore

  • Sen. Lincoln Fillmore 

  • Sen. Wayne Harper

  • Sen. Don Ipson

  • Sen. Jani Iwamoto

  • Sen. Karen Mayne

  • Sen. Todd Weiler

  • Sen. Ron Winterton




