Utah Senate’s 64th Legislature Committee Assignments
Utah Senate Announces 2021/22 Committee Assignments and Extended Leadership Team
SALT LAKE CITY – Following a comprehensive review of Senate members' upcoming policy objectives and expertise, President J. Stuart Adams announces committee appointments for the 64th Legislature (2021/22) and the appointed majority leadership team.
"Now more than ever, we must not be complacent," said President Adams. "Chair and all committee assignments are opportunities to make significant strides for our constituents and our state to continue to lead the nation. Nothing good just happens, and established leadership and fresh perspectives in committees will benefit Utahns and the state. The Senate takes a balanced, blended approach to form policy, and I have full confidence in the Senate and the legislative process. Together, as a state, we will successfully address challenges and opportunities both now and in the future."
President Adams reappointed Sen. Jerry Stevenson to serve as Chair of Executive Appropriations, Sen. Don Ipson to serve as Executive Appropriations Vice-Chair and Sen. Gregg Buxton to continue in his role as Rules Committee Chair. The two-year assignments will begin on January 1, 2021.
With Sen. Dan Hemmert's forthcoming resignation, committee assignments will be adjusted once an individual is appointed to fill the vacancy.
The Utah Senate standing and appropriations committee members for the 64th Legislature are as follows:
Standing Committees
Senate Business and Labor Committee
Sen. Curt Bramble, chair
Sen. Kirk Cullimore
Sen. Gene Davis
Sen. Don Ipson
Sen. Karen Mayne
Sen. Dan McCay
Sen. Scott Sandall
Sen. Jerry Stevenson
Sen. Todd Weiler
Senate Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee
Senate Education Committee
Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee
Senate Health and Human Services Committee
Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee
Sen. Todd Weiler, chair
Sen. Kirk Cullimore
Sen. Luz Escamilla
Sen. Dan Hemmert
Sen. Derek Kitchen
Sen. Jerry Stevenson
Sen. Daniel Thatcher
Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee
Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee
Sen. Dan McCay, chair
Sen. Curt Bramble
Sen. Gene Davis
Sen. Luz Escamilla
Sen. Lincoln Fillmore
Sen. Wayne Harper
Sen. Dan Hemmert
Sen. Don Ipson
Sen.-elect Chris Wilson
Senate Transportation, Public Utilities, Energy and Technology Committee
Sen. Wayne Harper, chair
Sen. J. Stuart Adams
Sen. Jake Anderegg
Sen. Don Ipson
Sen. Karen Mayne
Sen. Ann Millner
Sen. Kathleen Riebe
Sen. Ron Winterton
Appropriations Subcommittees
Business, Economic Development and Labor Appropriations Subcommittees
Executive Appropriations Subcommittees
Sen. Jerry Stevenson, Senate chair
Sen. Don Ipson, Senate vice-chair
Sen. J. Stuart Adams
Sen. Luz Escamilla
Sen. Daniel Hemmert
Sen. Jani Iwamoto
Sen. Derek Kitchen
Sen. Karen Mayne
Sen. Ann Millner
Sen. Evan Vickers
Executive Offices and Criminal Justice Appropriations Subcommittees
Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittees
Sen. Keith Grover, chair
Sen. Lincoln Fillmore
Sen. Karen Mayne
Sen.-elect Mike McKell
Sen. Ann Millner
Sen. Kathleen Riebe
Sen. Jerry Stevenson
Sen. Evan Vickers
Sen.-elect Chris Wilson
Infrastructure and General Government Appropriations Subcommittees
Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environmental Quality Appropriations Subcommittees
Public Education Appropriations Subcommittees
Social Services Appropriations Subcommittees
Other Committees
Senate Rules Committee
Sen. Gregg Buxton, chair
Sen. Kirk Cullimore
Sen. Lincoln Fillmore
Sen. Wayne Harper
Sen. Don Ipson
Sen. Jani Iwamoto
Sen. Karen Mayne
Sen. Todd Weiler
Sen. Ron Winterton
###