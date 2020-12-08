New Communication Platform Launched as “Impenetrable. Period.”
Secured Communications' Mercury 2.0 for enterprise customers worldwide is an ultra-secure platform designed for healthcare, education, and financial industries
Because we feel very strongly about protecting the privacy and security of all of your communications, as well as mitigating company risk, we created the Mercury platform to be Impenetrable. Period.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secured Communications, the global leader in safeguarding corporate communications, announces Mercury 2.0 with the addition of a great number of intuitive and productivity-enhancing improvements to its already robust, trusted, and efficient platform, Mercury.
— Robert Wilson, Secured Communications CEO
This update incorporates feedback from the company’s enterprise customers including the healthcare, education, and financial industries, which now includes significant upgrades to the ultra-secured unified platform that offers encrypted messaging, high-definition videoconferencing, clear audio calls, file sharing and other capabilities all in one protected ecosystem.
Because Mercury was built on security first, the company can easily add productivity and performance enhancements without compromising its unparalleled security, reliability & performance.
Robert Wilson, the company's CEO, commented, "Security is the top priority in every decision we make as a company."
Mercury provides a suite of completely protected corporate networking capabilities that allow users to communicate privately and securely without disruptions or leaks of sensitive information, helping businesses to minimize the risk of losses through information hacking, reputational damage and data breaches. Though the company boasts its end to end AES 256 encryption, dedicated redundant servers in the US/UK, 99.9999% uptime, and HIPAA, FIPS, GDPR and Privacy Shield certifications, Secured Communications continually innovates to make Mercury as functional and as simple to use as possible.
The Mercury platform can integrate seamlessly into organizations of any size, is comparable in cost to lower-quality and less-secure platforms and does not require users to install software, increasing security. Unlike other companies, Secured Communications will never harvest or share user data, or trade its clients’ privacy protection for a larger user base.
Adding to its already ultra-secure, highly productive platform, Mercury 2.0 boasts many new enhancements for both desktop and mobile:
• High Definition & Fidelity Meetings and Calling: High-definition and high-fidelity video and audio that surpass other platforms in quality, making users feel as if they are in the same room with those whom they are meeting.
• Secured Calls (Desktop & Mobile): Call functionality has been rebuilt from the ground up to provide calls that are clearer, faster, and even more secure; now available on desktop in addition to mobile app.
• Call Transition to Meeting (Desktop & Mobile): Calls can now seamlessly transition into high-definition meetings with the simple press of a button.
• Secured Contact Improvements: Mercury 2.0 builds on the platform’s Secured Contacts system which ensures that users are messaging, sharing files, calling & meeting with only the intended, identity-verified recipients.
• Stealth Mode™: This new function enables users to contain all communications within the Mercury interface for ultimate security. The company’s continuing cooperation with law enforcement and counterterrorism agencies around globe drove the development of the new Stealth Mode™ technology which allows users at risk of heightened surveillance to restrict all communications to within the Mercury ecosystem.
• Mercury Gatekeeper™: This feature automatically detects and alerts users to use approved browsers and secure hardware, ensuring the highest quality security and HD video and audio performance.
• Global Secured Media Relay Technology: Industry leading technology that allows for improved performance of Mercury’s high-definition videoconferencing platform & secure call platform throughout the globe - 11 Countries added.
About Secured Communications
Secured Communications is the global leader in safeguarding communications. Developed in partnership with former senior FBI and global law enforcement leaders, the company’s suite of products protects information with the most advanced and intuitive encrypted solutions. Its platform is trusted by counterterrorism professionals, public safety agencies and vetted corporations worldwide.
Mercury, powered by Secured Communications, allows users to host secured video conferences, make secure calls, send messages, and share files seamlessly, all within a single application interface.
Secured Communications views its clients as partners and offers first class concierge support in addition to providing customization services and integrations to help them manage their most sensitive communications and stay in control of vital information. Secured Communications is HIPAA, FIPS and GDPR compliant, among others.
For more information, please visit https://securedcommunications.com/mercury-enterprise.html.
