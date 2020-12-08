"Africa - Humanitarian Satellite Connectivity During Crisis"
9th Annual Space & Satellite Law Colloquium
History calls on us to provide sustainable connectivity to all parts of the world, and particularly to those areas that have been hit hard by the comorbidity of COVID and lack of connectivity.”WASHINGTON, DC, US, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the “9th Annual Space & Satellite Law Colloquium” an historic panel featured Hamed Munther Odeh, VP of Strategic Global Business Development for Yahsat of the United Arab Emirates, and Ofer Asif, Senior V.P. BizDev, Marketing and Strategy for AMOS-Spacecom of Israel.
Michael Potter, co-Founder of Geeks Without Frontiers started the panel by observing that: “We stand at a momentous crossroads in history. This pandemic has exposed how important broadband is to education, health, small enterprises, and to the essential needs of the people of Africa. History calls on us to provide sustainable connectivity to all parts of the world, and particularly to those areas that have been hit hard by the comorbidity of COVID and lack of connectivity. This is a once in a generation opportunity.”
Link to the Video of the Panel: https://vimeo.com/485654132
Yahsat
Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) is a leading fixed and mobile satellite services operator offering integrated satellite communications solutions to over 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia. Yahsat’s fleet of five satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population. Yahsat is based in Abu Dhabi, UAE and is wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company.
Spacecom
Spacecom (Space-Communication Ltd.) is a leading global fixed-satellite operator and satellite service provider, offering tailored end-to-end communication solutions to the Media and Broadband industries. Operating the advanced AMOS satellite fleet, Spacecom provides innovative broadcast and broadband satellite services with European, Pan-African, Middle Eastern and Asian coverage and cross region connectivity. Spacecom is based in Israel.
The Space & Satellite Law Colloquium
The Space & Satellite Law Colloquium was founded by Dr. Delbert Smith and Christopher Stott to be a unique forum for the open discussion of space and satellite legal and regulatory issues held under Chatham House Rules by invitation only for those professionals leading the field. The 9th Annual Space & Satellite Regulatory Colloquium is sponsored by the global law practice, K&L Gates LLP (“KLG”). KLG has a well-diversified Space Business Practice Group dealing with policy issues and legal work for the commercial space industry that is led by Elizabeth Evans (NY) and R. Paul Stimers (DC).
Geeks Without Frontiers
Geeks Without Frontiers is a technology-neutral platform for global impact. An award-winning non-profit, Geeks’ mission is to promote technology for a resilient world including bringing the benefits of broadband connectivity – disaster preparedness, health, education, poverty reduction, gender equality and the other United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) – to the estimated 3.5 billion people who remain unconnected.
