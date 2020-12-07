Sanjiv Goyal, Founder & Chairman of Droisys, receives prestigious honor from IIT Alumni
IIT Alumni Council announces Life Fellowship of the PanIIT Institute to four eminent IITians, including Sanjiv Goyal of Droisys and Sunil Hali of Radio Zindagi.
In the new normal, our world has shrunk and more connected than ever. I want to impact a billion lives by harnessing the power of innovation and entrepreneurship.”FREMONT, CA, USA, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Indian Americans, Sanjiv Goyal, IIT Delhi, and Sunil Hali, IIT Roorkee, are among four eminent IITians given IIT Alumni Council’s Life Fellowship of the PanIIT Institute initiative for their contribution to MarTech and IIT Alumni Council.
— Sanjiv Goyal
The appointment of Life Fellows across key areas of Applied Science and Engineering, starting with MarTech or Marketing Technology, is purposed towards institutional strengthening of PanIIT Institute, an independent and autonomous partner alumni organization engaged in the development of an end-to-end deep tech Research Ecosystem in India.
“We have learnt from the IT and BPO services sector that branding is an integral and critical part of the Country’s strategy to build a new sector like Research,” said Ravi Sharma, President and Chief Volunteer of the IIT Alumni Council.
Sanjiv Goyal, a digital marketing expert, angel investor, and PanIIT USA Board Member from Silicon Valley, has been actively associated with Martech in Silicon Valley for over 15 years. He has been an active angel investor in the domain and one of his investee companies has done a lot of meaningful pro bono work for the IIT Alumni Movement using digital marketing. Recently, Sanjiv Goyal served as Chair of IIT2020, where he introduced opening keynote India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“I am humbled and honored with recognition and acceptance in the Life Fellowship of the PanIIT Institute, an IIT Alumni Council initiative,” said Sanjiv Goyal. "In the new normal, our world has shrunk and more connected than ever. I want to impact a billion lives by harnessing the power of innovation and entrepreneurship."
Sunil Hali, the Indian media expert from New York, helped launch Radio Zindagi, the first coast to coast India focused South Asian Radio Network, and The Indian EYE, a cutting-edge high tech digital print publication.
“In my own unique way, I have tried to disrupt both print and conventional media like radio to bring in a solid integration of the legacy platforms with a highly personalized online platform,” said Sunil Hali, who is also the Chairperson of the New York Chapter of the IIT Alumni Council. "Radio Zindagi is the first coast to coast India focused radio network [and] The Indian EYE newsweekly integrates personalized video in a mass distributed print file.”
The other two PanIIT Institute Life Fellows are Dr Udaya Dharmalingam, IIT Guwahati, and Sunil Khullar, IIT Bombay.
Udaya Dharmalingam is legendary designer of the Indian Rupee logo as well as the main emblem of the IIT Alumni Council.
Sunil Khullar is a visual communication expert who has evolved the overall unifying Brand strategy for all the initiatives of the IIT Alumni Movement, including development of the IIT Font.
IIT Alumni Council is the largest global body of alumni, students and academicians across all the 23 IITs and partnering Institutes of the India Innovation Network (I2Net). The IIT Alumni Council aspires to catalyze India’s technological renaissance.
