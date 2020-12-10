Spherexx ILoveLeasing.com® CRM Partners with CheckpointID to Streamline & Secure Apartment Touring

Identity Authentication and Award-winning Customer Relationship Management Software Team Up

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether a prospective resident is touring an apartment community with a staff member, using a self-guided tour, or viewing via Internet, management companies can be sure of identification validation with CheckpointID software. Additionally, managers can scan any government issued identification with a tablet and automatically generate a guest card in ILoveLeasing Spherexx CRM.

The integrated services result in reduced fraud, safer escorted touring, quick screening, more accurate market analytics (should anyone forget to report a walk-in guest) and ease of information exchange and communication. It is also useful for confirming vendors, requests for access, and as a selling point for prospective residents who will know their neighbors are who they say they are. CheckpointID has a global reach that includes domestic and international IDs.

ILoveLeasing has served thousands of multifamily companies since 2007. The CRM collects all digitally generated and manually input leads into a central dashboard for distribution, accountability, and scheduled follow-ups. Prospects receive a digital brochure with floor plan and pricing information, per unit quotes, slideshow, appointment calendar, rental application, amenity and unit information, office hours, digital tours, and extended information on the community amenities and location. Leads can be delivered directly through a website appointment scheduling and pricing presentation.

ILoveLeasing is also bilaterally integrated with property management software and revenue management providers; CheckpointID guest cards are exported into relative accounting systems.

CRM users can opt for additional services within ILoveLeasing: call tracking and recording, advertising syndication automation, application for residency and lease document management system, text and email broadcasting, email drip campaigns, tablet point of sale companion, and programming customizations. Realtime reports are delivered on-demand and include property and personnel performance, advertising source results, prospect interactions, and demand analysis.

About CheckpointID

CheckpointID is the leading ID Verification and fraud prevention service in the multifamily industry. Their mission is to transform the multifamily ID verification practice to encourage a safer, more accurate, and more objective leasing process.

Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, CheckpointID has grown from serving 21,000 units in January 2018 to over 1.4 million in August 2020, making it one of the fastest growing new companies in the apartment space.

About Spherexx.com®

Spherexx.com® is an advertising agency, software development and business intelligence provider that offers a wide selection of professional services including web design and development, touchscreen kiosks, Internet lead generation tools, online advertising, consulting, advanced mobile technology, apartment lease-up marketing consulting, kiosk, and search engine performance. The company also provides branding services, video/multimedia production, print media, and copywriting, as well as website and email hosting, database solutions, pay per click, e-commerce solutions, and custom programming.

The company has developed CRM (customer relationship management) products, marketing and lead generation tools that allow clients to better manage and convert leads to leases and sales and increase property values. These applications are branded under ILoveLeasing.com® Spherexx CRM +, Spherexx Market Insights, RentPush.com® Spherexx Revenue Management Optimization, LeasingBook tablet application, Apartment Commission Tracking, Inspect, Learning Management System and advanced integrations with popular property management software providers.