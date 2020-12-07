SCDSS Announces New Newberry County Director

The Department of Social Services has recently promoted Antionette Alston to the role of Newbery County Director. She is no stranger to the Newberry County office as she has worked at the SC Department of Social Services for more than 10 years in several positions including as a frontline case manager and supervisor. Mrs. Alston also worked in the child protection field in the state of New York where she served families in the role of investigator with the Administration for Children’s Services prior to relocating to South Carolina.

Mrs. Alston is committed to achieving better outcomes for Newberry County families by respecting and partnering with families directly to ensure the most informed decisions are being made and allowing the families to be the driving force to success.

Mrs. Alston received her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology at the College of New Rochelle located in Rochelle, N.Y. She has been a dedicated worker who makes it a priority to know the community and wants the community to know her in return.

For more information on DSS services available for Newberry County residents, please visit the SCDSS website here.

