Syntrio Announces Appointments of Industry Executives to Continue Exceptional Market Momentum
GRC leader bolsters leadership team to fuel global expansion and customer success
This has been an exceptional year for Syntrio and we now have the leadership team in place to better serve the needs of our customers in the new year and beyond.”DEERFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntrio, a global leader in governance, risk, compliance and human resource solutions, announced the appointments of Joel Moerschel and Edward Vesely to lead the sales and marketing organizations.
Joel Moerschel joins Syntrio as Senior Vice President of Sales, bringing with him significant sales leadership experience in the GRC industry. In his previous role at SAI Global, Moerschel guided his team to build strong and meaningful relationships with executives and stakeholders across the Fortune 1000.
Edward Vesely joins Syntrio as Chief Marketing Officer, with a consistent record of growing revenue, market share and business valuation in the technology sector, having led successful marketing teams at Vision Solutions in the GRC industry and SilkRoad in the HR SaaS marketplace.
“We are excited to have Joel and Edward on board to continue our exciting growth trajectory and complement our growing teams of seasoned professionals,” said Elizabeth Tomaszewicz, CEO, Syntrio. “This has been an exceptional year for Syntrio and we now have the leadership team in place to better serve the needs of our customers in the new year and beyond.”
Partnering with private equity firm Inverness Graham, Syntrio recently acquired diversity and inclusion powerhouse KnowledgeStart and hotline provider InTouch, after completing the merger with hotline leader Lighthouse Services. Today, Syntrio has become a leading GRC solution provider with an incident management hotline and more than 1,000 courses in Employment Law, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills and Cybersecurity.
About Syntrio
Syntrio is the global leader in governance, risk, compliance and human resource solutions that help organizations manage risks, empower culture and accelerate performance. Easy, affordable and innovative Syntrio solutions enable 5,000 companies in 50+ languages. For more information visit syntrio.com
