Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends Wins First Place Royal Dragonfly Award in the Category of Picture Books

Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends has been doubly recognized by the Royal Dragonfly Awards. In addition to winning first place in the category of Picture Books Ages Six and Older, Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends also won Honorable Mention in the category of Pets/Animals. The second book in a trilogy presented by The Doggy Diva Diaries continues the story of a little Italian Greyhound named Miss Olive, who is adopted by a loving family.
Written by Susan Marie and Miss Olive, and Illustrated by Rebekah Phillips and Kim Ranson, the story has Miss Olive learning that when faced with bullying, her superpower is kindness. She learns that it doesn’t matter what you look like on the outside. It’s the kindness and love you have on the inside that counts. Recommended for ages four through nine, Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends, with its anti-bullying message, shows children that making an effort to be kind is how to make lasting friendships.
The Royal Dragonfly Book Award contest is a worldwide book competition that honors excellence in all types of literature, recognizing creativity and hard work for a comprehensive list of genres in numerous categories. The judges for the annual contest are industry experts with specific knowledge about the categories over which they preside.
“I’m thrilled that Miss Olive has been recognized by the Royal Dragonfly awards in two categories,” said author Susan Marie. “I feel that, now more than ever, we need to set an example for children that being kind is a wonderful characteristic to have. Miss Olive’s adventures teaches kids that when kindness is your superpower, friends gravitate towards you!”
Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends continues the story of a little Italian Greyhound with three legs who is adopted by a loving family in the award-winning first book in the series, Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home. In Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends, Miss Olive learns that it’s her birthday and that her parents have planned a special celebration which will include treats, presents and friends. Her party is nearly ruined when she runs into a couple of grouchy dogs at the park who proceed to bully the poor pup. She realizes that true friends will stick by her and won’t join in with taunts from bullies. Miss Olive is thrilled to discover that she not only has a “furever” home, but she has “furever” friends as well.
About Susan Marie
For over fifteen years, Susan Marie has been spreading the word about puppy love through her national weekly radio show, The Doggy Diva Show. On her show, Susan interviews pet industry experts, bestselling authors, pet health and lifestyle professionals and representatives from animal rescue organizations. Past guests include Bob Barker, Dean Koontz, Julia Cameron, Alison Eastwood, and America's Veterinarian, Dr. Marty Becker. The Doggy Diva Show can be heard on Pet Life Radio, Apple, Google Play, Stitcher and Speak Up Talk Radio.
Susan is a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators as well as the Dog Writer’s Association of America and the Florida Writers Association. A devoted champion of animals, Susan donates a portion of the proceeds from Miss Olive books to animal rescue organizations. She’s passionate about passing along the love of animals to future generations.
About Miss Olive:
Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home and Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends are the first and second books (respectively) in a trilogy about the adventures of Miss Olive, an Italian Greyhound rescue. The real Miss Olive was adopted in 2015 by author Susan Marie from Italian Greyhound Rescue Gulf Coast. Miss Olive was a victim of neglect and health issues, having lost her teeth due to lack of medical attention and one of her legs to cancer. The neglect and illness that she experienced has never affected her loving, gentle spirit; she is always ready for a snuggle. Miss Olive joins Susan Marie at the microphone each week as the co-host of radio show The Doggy Diva Show on Pet Life Radio.
Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends is available on Amazon and BarnesandNoble.com.
Learn more about Susan Marie, Miss Olive and Miss Olive’s book trilogy by visiting www.TheDoggyDiva.com.
