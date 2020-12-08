Database Right-Sized Solutions to Amazon RDS and Amazon Aurora now available in the latest CloudChomp release
The latest release for CloudChomp’s CC Analyzer makes it the world’s first cloud assessment solution with database modernization recommendations
CloudChomp now provides cloud-optimized database transformational recommendations as well as right-sized pricing for Amazon Aurora and other Amazon RDS services.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery solutions and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces the latest release for CloudChomp’s CC Analyzer, making it the world’s first cloud assessment solution with database modernization recommendations. The new capabilities added in this update allow CloudChomp to dive even deeper into the TCO assessment market; helping customers to further accelerate their AWS migrations. Version 4.0 adds features that identify AWS database modernization opportunities as well as the potential cost-savings provided by Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), including Amazon Aurora.
— Heather Sullivan, Product Manager
CC Analyzer’s primary function is to collect and analyze an organization’s on-premises environment and recommend the right-sized AWS solution based on compute and storage utilization. The new capabilities in this release will now identify where databases reside within the customer’s environment, analyze the resource utilization and then provide the right-sized solution to any of the Amazon RDS services, effectively reducing or even eliminating database administration tasks, as well as database license costs.
“Amazon Aurora is a high performing, scalable, reliable and fully managed database service, perfectly positioned for the cloud.”, says Heather Sullivan, CloudChomp, Product Manager. She continued, “CloudChomp is now able to further assist customers along their cloud journey by providing cloud-optimized database transformational recommendations as well as right-sized pricing for Amazon Aurora and other Amazon RDS services.”
CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming and re-architecting on premises assets to run on AWS. It helps customers identify and mitigate financial risk while helping customers create their unique roadmap to AWS. It is an agent-less tool that provides detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert-level AWS pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics, in-app license manager for Microsoft SQL Server and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, application discovery, dependency mapping and an SOW calculator.
About CloudChomp, Inc.
CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.
