MDC reports 15,425 deer harvested during antlerless portion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 15,425 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 4-6. Top harvest counties were Callaway with 438 deer harvested, Morgan with 377, and Osage with 352.

Last year’s antlerless-portion harvest total was 10,597.

“Much like the late youth portion of firearms deer season, Missouri deer hunters had some fantastic hunting conditions for the antlerless portion,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “Cool, crisp mornings were followed by comfortable afternoons with very light winds. Weather-wise, we couldn’t have asked for much better conditions this past weekend.”

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-harvest-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.

Archery deer season runs through Jan. 15, 2021. The alternative methods portion runs Dec. 26 through Jan. 5, 2021.

Find more information on deer hunting from MDC’s 2020 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where hunting permits are sold and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/2020FDT.pdf.

