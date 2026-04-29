Explore nature this May at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Nature Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Usher spring out the door and welcome summertime with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Staff at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Nature Center are hosting several free programs in May, including:

Native Plants: May Flowers May 13 from 10-10:45 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Tour the nature center grounds with an MDC Native Landscape Specialist and learn what species are currently blooming, what should bloom soon, and how to get started with planting more native plants in your space. Register for the morning event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oSL. Register for the evening event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oSE.

Tour the nature center grounds with an MDC Native Landscape Specialist and learn what species are currently blooming, what should bloom soon, and how to get started with planting more native plants in your space. Register for the morning event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oSL. Register for the evening event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oSE. Open Archery for Beginners May 19 from 5-7 p.m.: Learn the basics of shooting a compound bow alongside other beginners interested in this skill. Participants will learn bow mechanics and safety before having the opportunity to practice their aim. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oSR.

Learn the basics of shooting a compound bow alongside other beginners interested in this skill. Participants will learn bow mechanics and safety before having the opportunity to practice their aim. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oSR. Conservation Adults Yoga May 27 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Slow down and enjoy time in nature while practicing yoga at this free event. This program is beginner-friendly and mats are provided. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oSj.

Slow down and enjoy time in nature while practicing yoga at this free event. This program is beginner-friendly and mats are provided. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oSj. Outdoor Nature Zumba May 30 from 10-10:45 a.m.: Feel the earth beneath your feet and let the rhythm of the music guide you through an unforgettable workout. This class is designed for all ages and fitness levels. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oSz.

Feel the earth beneath your feet and let the rhythm of the music guide you through an unforgettable workout. This class is designed for all ages and fitness levels. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oSz. Fishing Fin-atics Cleaning Fish May 30 from 5:30-7 p.m.: Learn to clean and fillet fish like bass and catfish. Fishing Fin-atics is designed for anglers who have some fishing experience and wish to learn more. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oSr.

Find a complete list of upcoming events at Cape Girardeau Nature Center at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o35. Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Drive.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.