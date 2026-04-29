MDC to host free fishing day for kids May 2 in Lebanon

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LEBANON, Mo. – Young anglers can experience the fun of catching fish during the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Kids Free Fishing Day in May.

Kids Free Fishing Day will be May 2 with fishing hours from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bennett Spring State Park, 26142 Hwy 64A in Lebanon.

Learn more at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213892.

Children ages 15 and under may pick up free trout tags at the park store on May 1 from 5-9 p.m. and all day on May 2.

A section of Zone 2 and Zone 3 at the park will be reserved for youth anglers. Volunteers will be on hand to help. Children are encouraged to bring their own fishing equipment.

Parents are welcome to help their children, but adults are also asked to let them fish by themselves as much as possible. Only one pole may be used between the helper and the child. Adults are not allowed to fish in the designated children’s fishing zone.

Volunteers are needed to help with this event. Individuals wishing to volunteer do not need to be experienced anglers. To help with Kids’ Fishing Day or for more information, call the Bennett Spring Hatchery at 417-532-4418

Learn more about Bennett Spring State Park at mostateparks.com/park/bennett-spring-state-park.

For more information about MDC events, visit mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.