Join MDC May 16 for a virtual program on invasive plants

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BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Spring brings new growth in greenery all around us. Unfortunately, not all greenery is good for Missouri. Non-native plants don't belong here and they're causing serious damage to local habitats from backyards to fields and forests.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners, native-plant lovers, and others to a free virtual program on combating non-native invasive plant species. Join Burr Oak Woods Nature Center Naturalist Nikki King online on Saturday, May 16, from 1-2 p.m. as she explains how they got here, what they look like, how to get rid of them, and what to plant instead.

Invasive species discussed will include Bradford/callery pear, bush honeysuckle, sericea lespedeza, autumn olive, garlic mustard, Johnson grass, kudzu, and multiflora rose.

The presentation will include prevention and removal methods such as prescribed fire and herbicide applications. King will also offer some native plants as substitutions for non-natives.

Register in advance at mdc-event web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/216931.

A WebEx link will be sent to registrants the day before the program.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area and Nature Center are in Blue Springs just north of I-70. Natural area features include steep forested hillsides along Burr Oak Creek, large limestone boulders and outcrops, restored prairies and woodlands, and a trail complex that will guide visitors through many of these unique features. The Nature Center offers displays, programs, and events. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/burr-oak-woods-conservation-area.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.