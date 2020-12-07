Janine Firpo Authors "Activate Your Money" and Launches SEMBA to Empower Women to Build Their Wealth and a Better World
'Activate Your Money' goes beyond introductory financial literacy to give women the knowledge and confidence they need to take action and invest in alignment with their personal values.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making a difference in the world has been Janine Firpo’s personal mission. However, as she climbed the corporate ladder at companies such as Apple, HP and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, her passion expanded to empower others to be able to do as they say with their money. She wrote “Activate Your Money - Invest to Grow Your Wealth and Build a Better World” to create a more just and equitable society by teaching women how to reinvest assets in alignment with their personal values.
— Janine Firpo, CEO of SEMBA, LLC and Author of 'Activate Your Money'
Firpo is the founder and CEO of SEMBA, LLC, a company which embodies these core values and supports values-aligned investors. The company will provide finance and investment knowledge and serve as a community for women seeking to empower themselves and take control of their own money.
“Women have historically been left out of the conversation when it comes to personal finance and investing,” said Firpo. “Activate Your Money goes beyond introductory financial literacy to give women the knowledge and confidence they need to take action and invest in alignment with their personal values.”
Launching in early 2021, "Activate Your Money" is an engaging personal finance and values-aligned investment guide written for women, by women. Combining stories from a variety of diverse women’s personal finance journeys along with practical and actionable investment strategy, the book provides women the knowledge and confidence they need to take control of their money and grow it by investing in communities, people, and their personal values.
Published by Wiley Publishing Company, "Activate Your Money" was inspired by Firpo's encouraging mother, a series of women mentors, and the extensive community of women who preceded Firpo to pave the way for women in business. For the book, more than 150 women (as well as a few men) contributed as content experts and reviewers.
“As women, we especially want to empower and educate ourselves in investing matters. But there’s always more we want these books to teach us,” said Eileen Freiburger, CFP(R) Partner at Abacus Wealth Partners. “Finally, here’s a personal finance book that gets to the heart of the matter: How do we invest, but to also make a difference in our communities and the world around us? 'Activate Your Money' shares Ms. Firpo’s personal journey and will give you the knowledge, confidence, and inspiration to start in her footsteps and end by creating your own path.”
As the book inspires readers, SEMBA will provide a community for impact investors ready to take action. SEMBA is a Ladakhi word for ‘a cross between your heart and mind.’ Which is a fitting name, since SEMBA helps investors discover that balance of passion and profit. Through investment advisory, curricula, text, and investing clubs, SEMBA intends to facilitate a movement of women activating their money nationwide and making a societal impact.
Throughout her diverse 35-year career, Firpo has held numerous high-profile positions such as deputy director for Financial Services for the Poor for The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a mobile banking expert for the International Finance Corporation, a director for the Hewlett-Packard Company, as well as at Apple early in her career. Firpo received her Bachelor's Degree from UCLA, and her Master’s Degree from the University of Florida.
For more information about Firpo, please visit www.SEMBA.com. “Activate Your Money - Invest to Grow Your Wealth and Build a Better World” will be available to be purchased at most retailers.
