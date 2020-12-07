The 2020 Virtual December to Remember Artists’ Market thru Friday, December 18
200 of the country’s most talented artists, including Thomas William Furniture.
Thomas William Furniture joins a December to Remember Artists' market. Artists' market is the perfect place for holiday shopping while you support independent artist-entrepreneurs across the country. Who needs a big box store or website named after a river when you have so much cool stuff at your fingertips? Whether you're looking for a work of art, piece of jewelry, housewares, or all of the above, exhibiting artists have something for you. You'll find over 200 of the country's most talented artists in a wide variety of media from ceramics to wood. You'll meet old friends from the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, the Mount Gretna Outdoor Art Show, Williamsburg's Occasion for the Arts and the Rockville Arts Festival – some of the east's best festivals – in this special invitational event.
— Tom Dumke
"Shows are being very creative and helpful in times like this" said Tom Dumke. In order to support artists during the holiday season, the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts produced this four week long virtual event called A December to Remember. The event will feature artists, an online gallery exhibition, live and on-demand performances, family craft projects, and more. This event is being held in place of State College's First Night celebration which is on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. First Night has been celebrated in State College for 25 years and has a large and loyal audience.
Tom handcrafts solid wood furniture that is Shaker inspired and is traditional with a modern flair. The clean line of the Shaker form inspires the design, creating pieces sized proportionally for today's needs. The Shakers have had a profound influence on Tom's work: their clean unadorned simplicity, functionalism and craftsmanship. He also is influenced with a deep respect for the furniture craftsmen of the 17th and 18th centuries. Their knowledge of form, balance, joinery and of wood movement is evident in the pieces of fine furniture that still exist today. Thomas William Furniture is based out of Southeastern Wisconsin, Milwaukee metropolitan area. For more information, please visit https://www.thomaswilliamfurniture.com
