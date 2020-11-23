Thomas William Furniture Joins Artists Sunday Alliance To Support Local Artists on Artists Sunday, November 29th
Artist Sunday, falling between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday® and Cyber Monday, is a day dedicated to encouraging consumers to shop with artists and give something special, unique, and hand-crafted this holiday season.
Dumke's signature blend of fine craftsmanship and meticulous detailing, in an elegant statement-making console.
Consumers Encouraged to Shop with Artists and Give Something Handcrafted this Holiday Season
Excited to be part of this alliance supporting artists”OCONOMOWOC, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas William Furniture announced that they have joined the Artists Sunday alliance, and that they will promote local artisans and craftspeople on Artists Sunday, which is celebrated on November 29, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Artist Sunday, falling between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday® and Cyber Monday, is a day dedicated to encouraging consumers to shop with artists and give something special, unique, and hand-crafted this holiday season. Thomas William Furniture appreciates the culture artists create and the impact they have on our local community, while adding expression and beauty to our lives.
— Tom Dumke
"Excited to be part of this alliance supporting artists" said Tom Dumke. Consumers are inundated with shopping messages from large retailers during fall holiday season. Mostly, Black Friday deals from large retailers. Art and craft sales cross the country are fragmented down to the individual level with individual artists struggling to make sales. Local communities help support artists but there is no unified voice, which leads to limited consumer awareness of artists! Artists Sunday is a unified rallying cry, a national movement & marketing message, uniting individual artists and communities across the country in a singular effort. A strong, vocal voice of 1,000’s across the country. All promoting the giving of artist-created gifts during the busiest shopping weekend of the year. Artists from across the country are participating in Artists Sunday, representing a full range of art, hand-crafted items, and performances. The diversity of artisans allows consumers to ‘shop art’ this Artists Sunday and give something personal and meaningful this holiday season.
About Thomas William Furniture
Tom handcrafts solid wood furniture that is Shaker inspired and is traditional with a modern flair. The clean line of the Shaker form inspires the design, creating pieces sized proportionally for today's needs. The Shakers have had a profound influence on Tom's work: their clean unadorned simplicity, functionalism and craftsmanship. He also is influenced with a deep respect for the furniture craftsmen of the 17th and 18th centuries. Their knowledge of form, balance, joinery and of wood movement is evident in the pieces of fine furniture that still exist today. Thomas William Furniture is based out of Southeastern Wisconsin, Milwaukee metropolitan area. For more information, please visit https://www.thomaswilliamfurniture.com
About Artists Sunday
Artists Sunday is the nationwide movement dedicated to supporting artists and recognizing the impact they have in enriching our lives, communities, and the economy. The powerful new effort is designed to make the Sunday after Thanksgiving the most profitable day of the year for artists. Consumers are encouraged to shop with artists and purchase creative, handcrafted gifts for the holidays. Artists Sunday follows Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, prior to Cyber Monday. Supporters include individual artists, economic development agencies and non-profit organizations across the country. To learn more about Artists Sunday artists, partners, sponsors, or involvement in promoting commerce with artists, please visit http://ArtistsSunday.com/
Linda Dumke
Thomas William Furniture
+1 414-916-3025
email us here
News Conference: A ‘Black Friday for the Arts’ Helping Artists Survive & Thrive in the Covid-19 Era