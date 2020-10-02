Thomas William Furniture Exhibiting at Prestigious Smithsonian Craft Show Online Event

One of the pieces, Cherry Display Cabinet, included in the Smithsonian Craft Benefit Auction features 37 lots created by today’s masters of American craft. https://www.bidsquare.com/auctions/the-smithsonian-craft-show/smithsonian-craft-benefit-auction-5549

Dumke's signature blend of fine craftsmanship and meticulous detailing, in an elegant statement-making console. https://www.bidsquare.com/auctions/smithsonian-dumke/smithsonian-craft-show-artist-shops-tom-dumke-5603

Check out 100+ artist shops https://www.bidsquare.com/auction-house/the-smithsonian-craft-show/about-us

A two-week celebration of fine American craft October 13 – 25 to benefit the Smithsonian Institution.

I am excited and honored to be part of the Smithsonian Craft Show.”
— Tom Dumke
OCONOMOWOC , WI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas William Furniture will exhibit at the prestigious 38th Annual Smithsonian Craft Show. The 38th Annual Smithsonian Craft Show will be a two-week celebration of fine American craft October 13 – 25 online to benefit the Smithsonian Institution, featuring artists in individual online shops, plus a virtual gala and live auction, hosted on Bidsquare.com. Tom Dumke of Thomas William Furniture is one of the 120 fine-art craft artists chosen from more than 1,000 applications. Thomas William Furniture is based in Southeastern Wisconsin. Artists in seventeen medium categories were selected to participate throughout a highly competitive jury review process by a panel of jurors who are experts in the visual arts.

"I am excited and honored to be accepted into the prestigious Smithsonian Craft Show again" said Tom enthusiastically. "There are many fine crafts people who apply to this show." The annual Smithsonian Craft Show is a juried exhibition and sale of contemporary American crafts and design. Three jurors who are experts in the field and newly selected each year choose 120 artists from a large pool of applicants. Previous exhibitors must re-apply each year. No one is grandfathered into the show. There is no quota for any category of Craft Art. Artists are selected on the basis of the originality, artistic conception, and quality of their work. The show is produced by the Smithsonian Women's Committee. Proceeds from the Show fund grants that benefit the Smithsonian's education, outreach, and research programs.

Tom handcrafts solid wood furniture that is Shaker inspired and is traditional with a modern flair. The clean line of the Shaker form inspires the design, creating pieces sized proportionally for today's needs. The Shakers have had a profound influence on Tom's work: their clean unadorned simplicity, functionalism and craftsmanship. He also is influenced with a deep respect for the furniture craftsmen of the 17th and 18th centuries. Their knowledge of form, balance, joinery and of wood movement is evident in the pieces of fine furniture that still exist today. Thomas William Furniture is based out of Southeastern Wisconsin, Milwaukee metropolitan area. For more information, please visit https://www.thomaswilliamfurniture.com

Behind-the-Scenes with Tom Dumke

About

Our mission is to build fine, quality furniture that celebrates the natural beauty of wood with a graceful, modern or traditional design, and is a joy to own.

