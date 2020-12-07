DonorPerfect Announces Fundraising Benchmarks Report

Download the report to get insights for growing nonprofits.

Most Small Nonprofits Are Experiencing Declines in Fundraising Due to the Widespread Impact of COVID-19

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DonorPerfect, a division of SofterWare, Inc. and leading fundraising success platform for nonprofits, has announced a new industry report. With a focus on small nonprofit organizations, The DonorPerfect Fundraising Benchmarks Report provides fundraising data from billions of dollars in donations.

“The vast majority of nonprofits in North America are very small, with under $1M in donations,” says SofterWare CEO Doug Schoenberg. “We wanted to create a giving index that was more relevant and useful to smaller nonprofits so they could more effectively benchmark their performance against organizations like theirs. This approach is critical as our initial benchmark data shows substantial performance differences by organization size.”

The debut Fundraising Benchmarks Report reveals the far-reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the third quarter, with the smallest nonprofits experiencing the steepest decline in fundraising growth. In addition to organization size, the report provides fundraising growth by sector, detailing how the focus of donors has shifted to nonprofit organizations whose missions align with providing relief related to COVID-19.

Future editions of this report will offer additional benchmarks and insights. “The DonorPerfect Fundraising Benchmarks Report is the first step in our efforts to use the vast amount of data managed within DonorPerfect fundraising software to help small nonprofits grow and raise more money,” Schoenberg explains. “In future reports, we plan to delve into drivers of fundraising growth such as donor retention, new donor acquisition, and amounts raised per donor.”

Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, DonorPerfect expects the DonorPerfect Fundraising Benchmarks Report to continuously evolve by identifying best practices and techniques that drive the growth of small and medium-sized nonprofit organizations. DonorPerfect looks forward to continuing in their partnership with nonprofit professionals around the globe by sharing data and insights that support fundraising success.

About DonorPerfect

DonorPerfect donor management and fundraising system offers tools, features, and best practices that equip and empower fundraisers to gain and retain donors, simplify their daily work, and grow the community that champions their cause. From intelligent dashboards that turn data into insights to comprehensive donor profiles primed for segmentation, DonorPerfect helps organizations effectively adopt today’s most powerful fundraising strategies with ease. Supporting 50,000 nonprofit professionals in raising over $100 billion, our fundraising success platform provides innovative and affordable solutions for today’s ever-changing fundraising landscape.

Join our community of changemakers at www.donorperfect.com.