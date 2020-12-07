Brothers All Natural Launches Savory, Crunchy Harvester Farms Freeze-Dried Sweet Corn with Salt and Pepper
Our Sweet Corn with Salt and Pepper with the public, Our Sweet Corn is never baked or fried and contains zero artificial colors or preservatives, ideal for guilt-free, anytime snacking!””ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, USA, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brothers All Natural proudly announces the launch of Freeze-Dried Sweet Corn with Salt and Pepper from our savory Brothers line, HARVESTER FARMS. Our Sweet Corn kernels are an ideal blend of savory and crunchy, making them the perfect anytime snack!
— Robert Larsen
We start with deliciously fresh Sweet Corn, grown straight from the earth’s prime growing regions. Next, our fresh corn kernels are sent directly through state-of-the-art FREEZE-DRIED process, gently removing any water. Lastly, our Sweet Corn is dusted with our special salt and pepper blend, transforming it into a delightfully light and flavorful snack!
Our crispy Sweet Corn is peanut-free, tree-nut free, soy-free, and gluten-free. Our sweet Corn contains four grams of plant protein, zero added sugar, and an entire bag is only 160 calories!
“We’re so excited to share our Sweet Corn with Salt and Pepper with the public,” shares Robert Larsen, Director of Sales for Brothers All Natural and Harvester Farms brands. “Our Sweet Corn is never baked or fried and contains zero artificial colors or preservatives. Our Freeze-Dried Sweet Corn is great as a crunchy topper for salads and soups, ideal for guilt-free, anytime snacking!”
The initial launch of Harvester Farms Freeze-Dried Sweet Corn with Salt and Pepper can be purchased directly on BrothersAllNatural.com in 1.3-ounce (37-gram) bags. Brothers All Natural Salt and Pepper Sweet Corn is bursting with flavor and make feel-good snacking not only easy, but more importantly, tasty!
Brothers International Food Corporation
Brothers International Food Corporation is a privately-owned company based in Rochester, New York with offices in Shanghai, China, and Quito, Ecuador. The company was founded in 2000 by brothers Travis and Matthew Betters, whose family has been passionately involved in the processed fruit and vegetable industry for more than 70 years. Brothers International has two operating divisions: Healthy Snacks (under the Brothers All Natural and Harvester Farms brands) and Ingredients Division. Brothers International Food Corp. Ingredients Division is a full-service direct importer, distributor and supplier of bulk packaged ingredients for the food and beverage industry. Brothers All Natural is the only Disney licensee to produce freeze-dried products for over ten years, and when introduced was named Disney’s Best New Product of the Year. BAN consistently donates products to Food Link Rochester, Warrior Food Project, North Texas Food Bank and to the Ronald McDonald/ Tom Galisano Children’s Hospital.
For more information, visit www.brothersinternational.com and www.brothersallnatural.com.
Andy keane
Brothers International
+1 5853433007
akeane@brothersinternational.com
