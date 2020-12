St. Albans // Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A205194

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 12/07/2020 at 0522 hours

STREET: I 89 SB MM115

TOWN: St. Albans

WEATHER: Light snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: slick / icey

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Caleb Kasupski

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Head and knee

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On December 7th, 2020 at 0519 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle rollover on I 89 southbound near mile marker 115. The cause of the crash was determined to be operating too fast for conditions. The thin layer of snow from the evening/night before created icey roadways. The operator, Caleb Kasupski (24) and passenger of the vehilce, Robbie Mafuta (19) were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for further evaluation of their injuries.

Trooper Seth Boudreau

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

(802) 524 5993