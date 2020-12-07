MnDOT to host virtual public update meeting for Twin Ports Interchange project (Dec. 1, 2020)

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Duluth, Minn. – A virtual public meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7 at 12:15 p.m., to provide updates on the Twin Ports Interchange project.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. The virtual meeting will provide participants an opportunity to meet with MnDOT staff and ask questions.

To join the virtual meeting visit: mndot.gov/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange/meetings. Those without internet access can also join by calling 855-282-6330 and entering access code 146 775 3580. For those unable to attend in person, a recording will be posted on the project webpage to view when convenient.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for this email or event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

