Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 572 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,419 in the last 365 days.

I-535 Blatnik Bridge temporarily closed due to weather conditions (Dec. 23, 2020)

Latest news releases

Duluth, Minn. – (6:00 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed the I-535 Blatnik Bridge due to whiteout conditions and crashes. Alternative routes for crossing between Minnesota and Wisconsin are Hwy 2 (Bong Bridge) and Hwy 105 (Oliver Bridge).

Motorists are advised not to travel until conditions improve. The 511 website will be updated when the bridge has reopened.

The public can view winter road conditions from plow cameras available through the 511mn.org website. Please note that not all plows have cameras. Road conditions on major highways can also be viewed through the Road Weather Information System (RWIS), which is also part of 511.

###

You just read:

I-535 Blatnik Bridge temporarily closed due to weather conditions (Dec. 23, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.