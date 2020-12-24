I-535 Blatnik Bridge temporarily closed due to weather conditions (Dec. 23, 2020)

Latest news releases

Duluth, Minn. – (6:00 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed the I-535 Blatnik Bridge due to whiteout conditions and crashes. Alternative routes for crossing between Minnesota and Wisconsin are Hwy 2 (Bong Bridge) and Hwy 105 (Oliver Bridge).

Motorists are advised not to travel until conditions improve. The 511 website will be updated when the bridge has reopened.

The public can view winter road conditions from plow cameras available through the 511mn.org website. Please note that not all plows have cameras. Road conditions on major highways can also be viewed through the Road Weather Information System (RWIS), which is also part of 511.

