Both directions of I-94 now open Monticello to Rogers, however take it slow (Dec. 23, 2020)

Latest news releases

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23, 2020 – Both directions of Interstate 94 are now open between Monticello and Rogers after several crashes caused the interstate to close for three hours. MnDOT urges motorists to take it slow, give yourself extra stopping distances to vehicles in front of you, and only travel if necessary.

Both directions will most likely be down to one lane overnight as travel conditions continue to be difficult across Minnesota. Expect blowing snow, frigid temperatures, snow drifts and snow compacted roads and intersections. Expect to encounter crashes or vehicles in the ditch. If approaching an emergency vehicle with flashing lights, pull over and give them room to pass.

If Interstate 94 closes, remember to exit and follow the signed I-94 alternate route.

Check 511mn.org for latest road and weather advisory information.

# # #