TechnologyCatalogue.com strengthens market presence in the Middle East
New country partner to ensure customized offerings for KuwaitDELFT, ZUID-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechnologyCatalogue.com, the fastest growing technology platform for the global energy sector, has recently signed up a local partner in Kuwait to focus on country-specific technology solutions as the company scales up its presence in the Middle East.
Bringing 20 years of experience in the energy sector in the Middle East, John Minnee joins TechnologyCatalogue.com to help in customizing offerings for oil and energy companies in Kuwait. His strong familiarity with the Kuwait energy market combined with his wide network of local industry players in technology management promises faster uptake of innovative solutions offered on the TechnologyCatalogue.com platform.
“The Kuwait energy sector is a huge market for technological solutions, especially as it accounts for around 90 percent of the country’s export revenues. Operators are keen to continuously innovate and be at the forefront of technological innovations that will not only upgrade their operational efficiency but will also make them more sustainable,” Minnee noted.
He added that as Kuwait intends to increase the share of natural gas and renewable energy to the power mix, there is a huge opportunity for TechnologyCatalogue.com to assist energy companies in the country in getting access to the world’s most innovative energy technologies.
“My experience in technology management for major operators in Kuwait and the Middle East in general offers great value to Kuwait operators in finding the best possible technological solutions for their business needs. Together with TechnologyCatalogue.com’s global portfolio of energy technologies, we can strategically and accurately select the best, most appropriate innovations and roll them out with higher chances of success,” Minnee emphasised.
According to him, the energy market in Kuwait is receptive to new technologies that could revolutionize operations, lower costs and risks, and reduce carbon emissions. In particular, he said operators are likely to be interested in technologies on digitalization, maintenance and integrity, health and safety, pipelines, water management, early production facilities, sulfur solutions and asset management. The power sector is expected to realize large growth in renewables.
Minnee held a variety of engineering, frontend development and project management roles for major international energy players such as Shell, Kuwait Energy, Petroleum Development Oman and Woodside Energy. Recently, TechnologyCatalogue.com also joined forces with Joe Dischinger and Colin Black for expansion in the US and UK markets, respectively.
“TechnologyCatalogue.com hosts energy and cross-industry technologies from innovators who intend to address challenges in different facets of the energy sector. And we find it logical that we partner with local experts to ensure that we are offering not just the best but also the most appropriate technological solutions to our end-users,” Erik Nijveld, TechnologyCatalogue.com co-founder and managing partner stated.
With over 400 technologies and 40,000 unique users of the platform to-date, TechnologyCatalogue.com bridges technology suppliers and end-users in the global energy sector. Aside from the global platform, the firm also provides customized ring-fenced versions for companies and industry organizations, with tailored selection of technologies and exclusive access to employees or members.
“We are delighted to welcome new partners to our platform as this translates to more specific approaches and offerings to our clients backed by our global team and network of tech suppliers and tech experts, “ Nijveld concluded.
About TechnologyCatalogue.com
TechnologyCatalogue.com is the fastest-growing technology platform that aims to connect Energy companies with innovative technology. We make finding technology in the energy industry as easy as finding a restaurant and provide access to all required support to help you position your technology for success and get deployment done. Over the years, we’ve facilitated more than >1000 use cases of technology for tens of different operators.
Next to the global platform, the company also delivers customized versions of the platform for specific audiences. The company operates the Netherlands Energy Technology Platform (https://netp.technologycatalogue.com), UK Energy Technology Platform (https://uk.energytechnologyplatform.com) and Australia Energy Technology Platform (https://nera.technologycatalogue.com).
Jeremiah Fajardo
TechnologyCatalogue.com
jeremiahfajardo@technologycatalogue.com