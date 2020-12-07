Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,403 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/ Attempt Agg Domestic, LSA, DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: @0A504710

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller                            

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/06/2020 @ 0630

INCIDENT LOCATION: E Brighton Rd, Ferdinand

VIOLATION: DUI, LSA, Attempted Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Tammi Hedges                                              

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above mentioned date and time, the Vermont State

Police received a report of a family fight involving a vehicle. Troopers

responded to the scene and spoke to the victim. Investigation revealed the

accused to be Tammi Hedges. Hedges rammed the victims vehicle and then attempted

to run over the victim and soon after left the scene before Troopers arrived. Hedges was located at her residence subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Derby

Barracks. Hedges was later released on a citation to appear in court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2020 @ 1230          

COURT: Essex County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks/ Attempt Agg Domestic, LSA, DUI #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.