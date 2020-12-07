Derby Barracks/ Attempt Agg Domestic, LSA, DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: @0A504710

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 12/06/2020 @ 0630

INCIDENT LOCATION: E Brighton Rd, Ferdinand

VIOLATION: DUI, LSA, Attempted Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Tammi Hedges

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above mentioned date and time, the Vermont State

Police received a report of a family fight involving a vehicle. Troopers

responded to the scene and spoke to the victim. Investigation revealed the

accused to be Tammi Hedges. Hedges rammed the victims vehicle and then attempted

to run over the victim and soon after left the scene before Troopers arrived. Hedges was located at her residence subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Derby

Barracks. Hedges was later released on a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2020 @ 1230

COURT: Essex County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881