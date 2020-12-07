Derby Barracks/ Attempt Agg Domestic, LSA, DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: @0A504710
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 12/06/2020 @ 0630
INCIDENT LOCATION: E Brighton Rd, Ferdinand
VIOLATION: DUI, LSA, Attempted Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Tammi Hedges
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above mentioned date and time, the Vermont State
Police received a report of a family fight involving a vehicle. Troopers
responded to the scene and spoke to the victim. Investigation revealed the
accused to be Tammi Hedges. Hedges rammed the victims vehicle and then attempted
to run over the victim and soon after left the scene before Troopers arrived. Hedges was located at her residence subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Derby
Barracks. Hedges was later released on a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2020 @ 1230
COURT: Essex County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881