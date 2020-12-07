UPDATE: Subject taken into custody after standoff in West Haven

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Subject taken into custody after standoff in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Vermont (Monday, Dec. 7, 2020) — Following a lengthy standoff, the subject in this incident was taken into custody without further incident at 1:21 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation into this incident is in its preliminary stages, and no further details are currently available. Additional information, including the names of those involved, will be released as the investigation proceeds.

***Initial news release, 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6***

The Vermont State Police are working to peacefully resolve a standoff with a suspect in a domestic assault in West Haven. During the ongoing standoff, a state trooper fired his weapon, but there are no known injuries at this time.

The situation began at about 8:39 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, when troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to 1434 Book Rd. in West Haven following a report of a domestic dispute involving two men who are related to each other. Upon arrival on scene, troopers were unable to locate one of the involved parties, who had left the area. Troopers learned that the situation involved a physical altercation between the two men that resulted in minor injuries.

At 2:30 p.m., while continuing to investigate the domestic dispute, troopers responded to Main Road in West Haven to attempt to speak with the man who had previously left the scene on Book Road. Troopers located the man in his vehicle, a shuttle-bus-style van, but the man refused to cooperate, and a standoff ensued. At one point during the standoff, a trooper discharged his department-issued handgun in the direction of the van. No injuries have been reported.

Vermont State Police personnel on scene include members of the Field Force Division, the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Major Crime Unit, and the Crisis Negotiation Unit.

This is a dynamic and unfolding situation, and no further details are available. The situation is contained, and there is no threat to the general public, although members of the public are asked to avoid the scene of the standoff.

Updates will be issued as further information becomes available.

