Sarah-Eva Marchese and Natacha Seroussi On Female Disruptors with Candice Georgiadis
Sarah-Eva Marchese, founder and CEO of Floracracy. Natacha Seroussi, co-founder and designer of the “bobobark bag” from Laflore fashion.
I would figure out my weak spots and my areas where I had a strength worth developing, and I looked for people who could support this growth.
— Sarah-Eva Marchese, founder and CEO of Floracracy
Candice Georgiadis recently interviewed Sarah-Eva Marchese, founder and CEO of Floracracy, and Natacha Seroussi, co-founder and designer of the "bobobark bag" from Laflore fashion, focusing on female disruptors in the marketplace.
-
Sarah-Eva Marchese, founder and CEO of Floracracy
In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?
Your question acknowledges the fact that there often are negative consequences to innovation and disruption. Virtual engagement, for example, has revolutionized how humans connect and given us many more ways of communicating. On the flip side, about 40% of Americans report being lonely and suicide rates keep rising. Is this a deeply negative consequence of something that has also been amazing for humans? Possibly.
I think disruption is an overall positive when the change is in service to others. Focusing on the customer means that the wellbeing of others is at the heart of your business. When that happens, you accept that you are never finished. Your products or services may have consequences that you absolutely must address. That requires a sense of humility and an openness to keep innovating. If you can keep that vulnerability and a relentless focus on the customer, you might be able to minimize any of the less desirable consequences of innovation. You’ll recognize the complexity of change.
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
“Talent to the task.” Hiring well was the hardest thing when starting my business, and I was slow to get it right. I eventually started to hire people that I just thought would be great for our culture and our team, and then figured out how they’d fit into it. This was inspired by an investor and mentor, Gloria, who told me: talent to the task.
“Don’t launch until you get your product right.” This advice went in the face of a lot of advice out there, but my mentor, Harry Gottlieb, was adamant. We tested so many ways of presenting our product that I’ve lost count. Nothing felt quite right. But then all of these ideas and bits of feedback from testers started to come together, and I knew we’d gotten it right.
“There is always a solution. The question is if you’re willing to pay the price.” I have always had a fear of not having enough money. After all, I’ve heard over and over that most companies fail because they lack enough funding. That advice helped me remember that I’d bailed myself out of so many scrapes and ulcer-inducing situations that I knew with certainty I could always find a solution.
-
Natacha Seroussi, co-founder and designer of the “bobobark bag” from Laflore fashion
In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?
I think that generally women are taken less seriously than men, and you need to work harder to convince people. Our determinations can pass as stubbornness, our ambition as whim, our confidence as ego, and our ability to make decision as authoritarian. But what doesn’t help is that we often communicate in our work environment with less confidence and less naturally than men, specifically because we are aware of the challenges. I do think that the first step to overcome these stereotypes is to get rid of the cliché ourselves, and walk into a meeting or an interview being natural and ourselves, instead of feeling like we have to prove something to someone. I think it is fundamental to understand the strength and weakness we have as individual and let go of the gender stereotype. Once you are not taking into consideration the fact that you are a man or a women and just speaking with your true self, there are more chances that your interlocutor will also forget about your gender and just listen to the human being that in in front of him.
