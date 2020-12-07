Toby Hecht and Joel Sietsema Discuss Re-Branding and The Next Big Idea With Fotis Georgiadis

Toby Hecht, founder and CEO of The Aji Network Joel Sietsema, President of high-end audio brands Marantz and Classé at Sound United

Toby Hecht, founder and CEO of The Aji Network. Joel Sietsema, President of high-end audio brands Marantz and Classé at Sound United

Marketers and brand leaders need to determine what the core issue is before making changes — is it a brand expression issue, a product/service offering issue, or the combination.” — Joel Sietsema, President audio brands Marantz & Classé at Sound United

Re-Branding and The Next Big Idea are two topics recently discussed by Fotis Georgiadis with Toby Hecht and Joel Sietsema. In a world tossed upside down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, re-branding may just be what you need. Excerpt of these two interviews are below, including discussions on The Aji Network and the 'next big thing' with Toby Hecht.

Toby Hecht, founder and CEO of The Aji Network

Which principles or philosophies have guided your life? Your career?There are five:The most important, practical, dignified and enjoyable purpose of work for an adult is to earn a living, or become rich, to take care of their spouse and children.This makes the work we do to fulfill our financial, career and business intentions deeply meaningful, totally worthwhile, completely satisfying and enjoyable.What isn’t important, useful, dignified or meaningful for an adult in my view? Organizing their life around their comfort and convenience, being casual about keeping their marriage vows and commitments to children, being a “parent tax” on one’s children, and pretending to be “fine” when nothing could be farther from the truth.Business, and life, is a game of power. The people and businesses with the most power win, which means they fulfill their financial, career and business intentions to earn a living, or become rich.“Power” is the capability to produce outcomes whose value (importance, utility and worth) is superior to one’s competitors.This compels buyers to accept offers quickly and increases their willingness to pay a premium.The marketplace is organized around help that is fresh, new, highly valued and scarce relative to demand, not hard work, common sense, determination, busyness, etc.The four offers, goods and services that people call help are:– Making it possible, or improving the likelihood, for people to fulfill their intentions-Lowering the cost to fulfill their intentions; e.g. the time, energy, money and lost opportunities– Improving the importance, utility and worth of the outcomes they can produce– Producing an outcome for someoneDignity with one’s household finances is necessary to live a good life.“Dignity” is the social assessments about businesspeople’s “integrity” and “value.”It’s based on businesspeople’s trustworthiness, value, authority and leadership in the marketplace, and includes assessments about how they speak and act with their spouse and children, and whether they have the financial integrity to earn and save enough money to avoid becoming a financial drain on their children or society.Technology refers to practices invented and used by human beings, and not their tools.In other words, computers and the internet are not, and have never been, a technology. Calling them a technology is marketing hype. It’s nonsense that misleads and disables businesspeople.They are tools, or artifacts, with no more intention to help human beings than a rock. Thinking otherwise makes it impossible for businesspeople to use their computers strategically and competitively enough to double their productivity, value and incomes, as they need to do in order to take care of their family.The technology businesspeople need to know about is the strategic and competitive practices they need to design and execute in order to use their computers to fulfill their intentions, or to produce competitive outcomes, that Aji enables.Joel Sietsema, President of high-end audio brands Marantz and Classé at Sound UnitedCan you explain to our readers why it is important to invest resources and energy into building a brand, in addition to the general marketing and advertising efforts?Building a brand is creating an identity with your consumer. You can’t be everything to everyone — it takes consistency of expression, emphasis of differentiators, and repetition of the benefits you offer.Without a solidly built brand image, advertising efforts are, at best, less productive because consumer messaging is built on a brand that lacks substance and credibility. General marketing and advertising efforts drive awareness and consideration, and so are necessary no matter how well-constructed the brand identity is in the market.Let’s now talk about rebranding. What are a few reasons why a company would consider rebranding?Like homes, cars, and even people, brands need constant love, and sometimes that means rebranding. Here are at least four reasons to consider rebranding:

1) a brand is losing or has lost touch with its future consumers (versus brand diehards)
2) a brand is stagnant or in decline (i.e., competition is beating you)
3) a brand has been leapfrogged by new technology, and is at a crossroads for where to go next
4) a brand needs to shed historical baggage 