Domestic Assault / St. Johnsbury Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A406165
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jonathan Duncan
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/06/2020 at 1826 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5, Fairlee, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Ryan Farnham
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On approximately 1826 hours, Vermont State Police received report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Route 5 in Fairlee, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and met with the accused, Ryan Farnham, and the victim. Further investigation determined Farnham had caused bodily harm to a domestic partner. Farnham was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Bradford Outpost. Farnham was later released on conditions set by the court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2020 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.