Domestic Assault / St. Johnsbury Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A406165

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. Jonathan Duncan                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/06/2020 at 1826 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5, Fairlee, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Farnham                                             

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On approximately 1826 hours, Vermont State Police received report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Route 5 in Fairlee, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and met with the accused, Ryan Farnham, and the victim. Further investigation determined Farnham had caused bodily harm to a domestic partner. Farnham was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Bradford Outpost. Farnham was later released on conditions set by the court. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2020 at 1230 hours.           

COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

