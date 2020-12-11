PDFpen for iPad & iPhone v6.0 Adds Continuous Scrolling and an Eraser Tool

Multiple Ways to Edit PDFs With PDFpen for iPad & iPhone

Edit PDFs Wherever You Are with PDFpen for iPad & iPhone

Smile releases PDFpen for iPad & iPhone v5 with continuous scrolling and an eraser tool for erasing freehand scribbles.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile, the developer of productivity applications for Mac®, iPhone® and iPad®, has released PDFpen for iPad & iPhone v6, the mobile PDF editor for iPad & iPhone. Version 6 features continuous scrolling and an eraser tool for freehand scribbles.

Continuous scrolling enhances the PDF viewing experience on mobile and tablet devices. Scroll smoothly across multiple pages without page breaks. Navigate lengthy documents—vertically or horizontally—on the iPad or iPhone’s smaller screens quickly and comfortably.

The eraser tool allows users to easily remove freehand marks drawn by the Scribble tool, streamlining the handwriting and note-taking process. Teachers will find this makes grading with PDFpen easier than ever.

PDFpen for iPad & iPhone syncs documents with PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12 for Mac via iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneNote, and other Files-compatible apps for seamless PDF editing.

PDFpen for iPad & iPhone is $6.99 on the App Store.

New in This Version:
- Adds continuous scrolling
- Eraser tool for freehand scribbles
- Updates for OS compatibility
- Various fixes and improvements

PDFpen for iPad & iPhone Features:
- Read and edit PDF documents on your iPad & iPhone
- Add highlights and freehand scribbles safely with wrist/palm protection
- Add text, images, and signatures to PDFs
- Correct text in original PDF with editable text blocks
- Fill out PDF forms, including specialized signature fields
- Email and Airdrop your documents, with an option to flatten documents for maximum compatibility
- Set a document password, which is required when opening your document, and even set the level of encryption
- Save documents in iCloud & Files-compatible apps such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneNote, for sharing between devices
- Insert note and comment annotations
- Create and edit links to URLs, email addresses, and other PDF pages
- Draw shapes, including lines, arrows, rectangles, ellipses, and polygons
- Move, resize, copy and delete images in original PDF
- Import images from Photo Library
- Annotate with proofreading marks and stamps
- Save frequently-used images, signatures, objects, and text for reuse
- Automatic page numbering including Bates numbering
- Add watermarks
- Sidebar for thumbnail, annotation, & table of contents skimming
- Duplicate and rotate pages
- Combine documents
- Use the iOS Files interface to import/export and organize PDFs in folders
- Support for pressure-sensitive/Bluetooth styluses: Apple Pencil, FiftyThree Pencil, Adonit Bluetooth Stylus

System Requirements:
iOS 14, iPadOS

Pricing:
PDFpen for iPad & iPhone is $6.99 on the App Store.

PDFpen for Mac is available for $79.95. PDFpenPro is $129.95. Both require macOS 10.13 (High Sierra) or later. Demo versions are available at https://pdfpen.com/pdfpenpro/download/

For more information on PDFpen for iPad & iPhone, please visit:
https://pdfpen.com/pdfpen-ios/

Icon, logotype, and screenshots
https://smilesoftware.com/assets/images/uploads/PDFpenforiOS_graphics.zip

For more information on the PDFpen Family, please visit:
https://pdfpen.com/

Angel Vu
Smile
+1 510-982-1468
email us here

PDFpen for iPad & iPhone Overview

You just read:

PDFpen for iPad & iPhone v6.0 Adds Continuous Scrolling and an Eraser Tool

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Angel Vu
Smile
+1 510-982-1468
Company/Organization
Smile, Inc.  
350 Bay St., Suite 100, PMB 278  
San Francisco, California, 94133
United States
(510) 214-3487
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Smile makes clever software for efficient people, including TextExpander, the typing shortcut tool for Mac, Windows, iPhone and iPad; PDFpen, the all-purpose Mac PDF editor; PDFpen for iPad & iPhone, the mobile PDF editor; and PDFpen Scan+, which brings the power of scanning and OCR to your iPad and iPhone. Copyright (C) 2018 SmileOnMyMac, LLC dba Smile. All Rights Reserved. PDFpen, PDFpenPro, TextExpander, and the Smile logo are registered trademarks of SmileOnMyMac, LLC dba Smile. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac, iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.

More From This Author
PDFpen for iPad & iPhone v6.0 Adds Continuous Scrolling and an Eraser Tool
PDFpen 12.2 Features Adding Items to the Library From the Context Menu and More
PDFpen 12.1 Adds Page Label Support and More
View All Stories From This Author