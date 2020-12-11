PDFpen for iPad & iPhone v6.0 Adds Continuous Scrolling and an Eraser Tool
Smile releases PDFpen for iPad & iPhone v5 with continuous scrolling and an eraser tool for erasing freehand scribbles.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile, the developer of productivity applications for Mac®, iPhone® and iPad®, has released PDFpen for iPad & iPhone v6, the mobile PDF editor for iPad & iPhone. Version 6 features continuous scrolling and an eraser tool for freehand scribbles.
Continuous scrolling enhances the PDF viewing experience on mobile and tablet devices. Scroll smoothly across multiple pages without page breaks. Navigate lengthy documents—vertically or horizontally—on the iPad or iPhone’s smaller screens quickly and comfortably.
The eraser tool allows users to easily remove freehand marks drawn by the Scribble tool, streamlining the handwriting and note-taking process. Teachers will find this makes grading with PDFpen easier than ever.
PDFpen for iPad & iPhone syncs documents with PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12 for Mac via iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneNote, and other Files-compatible apps for seamless PDF editing.
New in This Version:
- Adds continuous scrolling
- Eraser tool for freehand scribbles
- Updates for OS compatibility
- Various fixes and improvements
PDFpen for iPad & iPhone Features:
- Read and edit PDF documents on your iPad & iPhone
- Add highlights and freehand scribbles safely with wrist/palm protection
- Add text, images, and signatures to PDFs
- Correct text in original PDF with editable text blocks
- Fill out PDF forms, including specialized signature fields
- Email and Airdrop your documents, with an option to flatten documents for maximum compatibility
- Set a document password, which is required when opening your document, and even set the level of encryption
- Save documents in iCloud & Files-compatible apps such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneNote, for sharing between devices
- Insert note and comment annotations
- Create and edit links to URLs, email addresses, and other PDF pages
- Draw shapes, including lines, arrows, rectangles, ellipses, and polygons
- Move, resize, copy and delete images in original PDF
- Import images from Photo Library
- Annotate with proofreading marks and stamps
- Save frequently-used images, signatures, objects, and text for reuse
- Automatic page numbering including Bates numbering
- Add watermarks
- Sidebar for thumbnail, annotation, & table of contents skimming
- Duplicate and rotate pages
- Combine documents
- Use the iOS Files interface to import/export and organize PDFs in folders
- Support for pressure-sensitive/Bluetooth styluses: Apple Pencil, FiftyThree Pencil, Adonit Bluetooth Stylus
System Requirements:
iOS 14, iPadOS
Pricing:
PDFpen for iPad & iPhone is $6.99 on the App Store.
PDFpen for Mac is available for $79.95. PDFpenPro is $129.95. Both require macOS 10.13 (High Sierra) or later. Demo versions are available at https://pdfpen.com/pdfpenpro/download/
PDFpen for iPad & iPhone Overview