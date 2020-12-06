Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 90 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,298 in the last 365 days.

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff Monday for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Monday, Dec. 7, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump, which stated, “Over 400,000 gave their lives in the global conflict that began, for our Nation, on that fateful Sunday morning. Today, we memorialize all those lost on December 7, 1941, declare once again that our Nation will never forget these valiant heroes, and resolve as firmly as ever that their memory and spirit will survive for as long as our Nation endures.”

You just read:

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff Monday for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.