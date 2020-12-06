Derby/Attempting to Elude, LSA,DUI, DLS, Negligent Operation

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A504700

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola                            

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/06/2020 @ 0152 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Newport Center, VT

VIOLATION: Attempting to Elude, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, DUI,

Driving License Criminally Suspended and Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED:  Michael Collins                                             

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/06/2020, at approximately 0152 hours, a trooper with the Vermont State

Police came across a vehicle doing donuts in the middle of the intersection of VT RT 14 and VT RT 100 in

the Town of Newport Center, VT. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle continued operating

in a negligent manner, continuing to do donuts, drifting and driving off the roadway. The vehicle struck a

street sign causing damage and then continued drifting in a nearby lawn. The vehicle ultimately took off traveling

south on VT RT 100 and a pursuit ensued. The trooper ultimately lost sight of the vehicle and it was shortly after

located by a Newport Police Officer at a residence on Searles Road. The operator, later identified as Michael

Collins took off on foot but was later captured without incident. Collins exhibited signs of impairment and

further investigation revealed  Collins' license to operate a motor vehicle was also criminally suspended.

 

Collins was transported to the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks for processing and was later lodged

at Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/08/2020 @ 1 PM         

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: $3,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

Derby/Attempting to Elude, LSA,DUI, DLS, Negligent Operation

