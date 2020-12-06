Derby/Attempting to Elude, LSA,DUI, DLS, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20A504700
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/06/2020 @ 0152 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Newport Center, VT
VIOLATION: Attempting to Elude, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, DUI,
Driving License Criminally Suspended and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Michael Collins
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/06/2020, at approximately 0152 hours, a trooper with the Vermont State
Police came across a vehicle doing donuts in the middle of the intersection of VT RT 14 and VT RT 100 in
the Town of Newport Center, VT. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle continued operating
in a negligent manner, continuing to do donuts, drifting and driving off the roadway. The vehicle struck a
street sign causing damage and then continued drifting in a nearby lawn. The vehicle ultimately took off traveling
south on VT RT 100 and a pursuit ensued. The trooper ultimately lost sight of the vehicle and it was shortly after
located by a Newport Police Officer at a residence on Searles Road. The operator, later identified as Michael
Collins took off on foot but was later captured without incident. Collins exhibited signs of impairment and
further investigation revealed Collins' license to operate a motor vehicle was also criminally suspended.
Collins was transported to the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks for processing and was later lodged
at Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/2020 @ 1 PM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $3,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
