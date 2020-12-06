Westminster Barracks/ DUI #1, Possession of Cocaine, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B105560
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Eyles
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/05/2020 @ 0013 hours
STREET: VT Route 100 & Fitts Road
TOWN: Wardsboro
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Curtis Thorpe
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: GCH
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: none
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/05/2020, at approximately 0013 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash into a utility pole on Vermont Route 100 and Fitts Road, in the Town of Wardsboro, Vermont. Upon arrival, there was a black 2007 Jeep GCH on it's roof with significant damage. The operator was identified as Curtis Thorpe, who was transported to Grace Cottage to be evaluated for injuries.
During investigation, Thorpe displayed signs of impairment and was found to be in possession of a drug. The drug tested positive for cocaine. Thorpe was placed in custody and transported to the Sheriffs Department for processing. Thorpe was later released on citation for DUI, Possession of Cocaine, and Negligent Operation to appear at Vermont Family Court, Windham Criminal Division on December 10, 2020 at 13:00 PM.
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windham
COURT DATE/TIME: 1205/2020 @ 1300 hours
