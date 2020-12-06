Westminster Barracks/ DUI #1, Possession of Cocaine, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B105560

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Eyles

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/05/2020 @ 0013 hours

STREET: VT Route 100 & Fitts Road

TOWN: Wardsboro

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Curtis Thorpe

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: GCH

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: none

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/05/2020, at approximately 0013 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash into a utility pole on Vermont Route 100 and Fitts Road, in the Town of Wardsboro, Vermont. Upon arrival, there was a black 2007 Jeep GCH on it's roof with significant damage. The operator was identified as Curtis Thorpe, who was transported to Grace Cottage to be evaluated for injuries.

During investigation, Thorpe displayed signs of impairment and was found to be in possession of a drug. The drug tested positive for cocaine. Thorpe was placed in custody and transported to the Sheriffs Department for processing. Thorpe was later released on citation for DUI, Possession of Cocaine, and Negligent Operation to appear at Vermont Family Court, Windham Criminal Division on December 10, 2020 at 13:00 PM.

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windham

COURT DATE/TIME: 1205/2020 @ 1300 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Kali Eyles

Vermont State Police

Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd,

Putney, VT 05346

Tel. 802-722-4600

Kali.eyles@vermont.gov