St. Johnsbury Barracks: 1st Degree Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A406142

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12-4-2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Monroe Rd Barnet, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Richard Olmstead

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12-4-20 at approximately 2140 hours,Vermont State Police were dispatched to a

family fight on Monroe Road in the Town of Barnet, Vermont. Investigation

revealed that Olmstead assaulted a significant other. Olmstead was lodged at the

Northeast Correctional Complex without bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-8-20 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.