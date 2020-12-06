Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks: 1st Degree Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A406142

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper David Hastings                          

STATION:  St. Johnsbury               

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12-4-2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Monroe Rd Barnet, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Assault

 

ACCUSED:   Richard Olmstead                                           

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12-4-20 at approximately 2140 hours,Vermont State Police were dispatched to a

family fight on Monroe Road in the Town of Barnet, Vermont. Investigation

revealed that Olmstead assaulted a significant other. Olmstead was lodged at the

Northeast Correctional Complex without bail.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-8-20 @ 1230 hours           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF     

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

