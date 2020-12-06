St. Johnsbury Barracks: 1st Degree Aggravated Assault
CASE#: 20A406142
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12-4-2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Monroe Rd Barnet, Vermont
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Richard Olmstead
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12-4-20 at approximately 2140 hours,Vermont State Police were dispatched to a
family fight on Monroe Road in the Town of Barnet, Vermont. Investigation
revealed that Olmstead assaulted a significant other. Olmstead was lodged at the
Northeast Correctional Complex without bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12-8-20 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.