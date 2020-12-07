Award Winning Author, Carmen Swick Launches Latest Book, Chomper My Bearded Dragon

Just in time for the holidays, Award Winning Author, Carmen Swick Launches Latest Book, Chomper My Bearded Dragon - available on Amazon and all book purchasing platforms.

Carmen Swick, Author/writer since 2008 is a member for the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators and has won awards with her book series of three “Patch Land Adventures”.

The cast of characters in Carmen Swick's new book "Chomper, My Bearded Dragon" on sale now at Amazon and all book purchasing platforms.

On Wednesday, December 8, 2020 at 5:00 PM (MST), Swick will go live on Facebook with Joey Manfre, her illustrator that brought her vision to life. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/PatchLandAdventures.

“Chomper, My Bearded Dragon” was what sparked Swick being inducted into the “Indie Author Wall of Fame” for 2020; she has won many other awards with her book series entitled Patch Land Adventures as well.

A vibrant tale of two friends....on a journey of discovery in Australia. Fun, factual, colorful, and interesting! I loved the traditional Kangaroo transport! A perfect story for bedtime and study.”
— Zoee - Award Winning Aussie Singer/Songwriter
PARKER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning author of the children’s book series “Patch Land Adventures”, Carmen Swick is proud to announce the launch of her newest endeavor, “Chomper, My Bearded Dragon” available on Amazon and all book purchasing platforms.

“Chomper, My Bearded Dragon” is about the story of Benny, a young boy, and his pet lizard Chomper. Their adventure begins as they take a private plane to Australia to meet the lizard’s family. On their journey, the map that will lead them to Chomper’s family was stolen by a Kangaroo, allowing them to realize life’s lessons on friendship as well as forgiveness. When they find Uncle Herman, continuous adventures await as they discover life in Australia.

“Who knows where our next adventure will take us?” Swick quoted. Nobody knows what lies ahead as experiences are all adventures where people can learn and grow. The story imparts a valuable lesson that marks the reader’s mind and teaches the importance of establishing good ties with friends. Through reading, children can create a bond and loving memories, learn moral teachings such as compassion.

Zoee, an award-winning Aussie singer and songwriter, endorsed the book saying, “A vibrant tale of two friends, Benny and Chomper the Bearded Dragon, on a journey of discovery in Australia. Fun, factual, colorful, and interesting! I loved the traditional Kangaroo transport! A perfect story for bedtime and study. A classic!”

About the Kangaroo transport, Zoee explains, “Whenever Aussies go outside of Australia, we always get asked if that is how we are transported around — and the kids are always tormented softly about that being their means of transport to school. So, we often tell folks for the fun that we ‘ride the kangaroos to work and school.’ It is rather adorable and silly. But hilarious too! I love that you added that in there.”

Swick, a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators never actually thought of being an author/writer, but her son, Preston, inspired her to write. Preston was legally blind in his left eye, has Amblyopia, strabismus, and astigmatism. Because of his eye-patch he had to wear at such a young age, Swick started Patch Land Adventures in honor of Preston to encourage other children through their journey with their eye patching.

On Wednesday, December 8, 2020 at 5:00 PM (MST), Swick will go live on Facebook with Joey Manfre, her illustrator that brought her vision to life. To access her Facebook LIVE go to https://www.facebook.com/PatchLandAdventures.

To watch the book trailer, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5d3GmU2YuHI.

Follow Carmen Swick on Social Media at Facebook and Twitter @Carmentswick222; Instagram @carmen_author and LinkedIn at carmen-swick.

More information can be found at www.carmenswick.com.

For media inquiries, interviews, and appearance requests, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR (949) 463-6383 or kelly@bpunlimited.com.

About Carmen Swick
Carmen Swick, is also the 2014 Young Writers Conference’s representative children’s book author for Jeffco Elementary School. In January 2021, the American Lifestyle magazine will feature her newest book, Chomper my Bearded Dragon. Carmen served as the President of the Denver Chapter for the past eleven years in The Foundation Fighting Blindness, a non-profit organization.

Chomper My Bearded Dragon

