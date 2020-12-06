Arts, Ireland, Politics and History (2020) by Daniel P Quinn
Sharing a variety of views on Arts, Ireland, Politics and History (2020)NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
danielpquinn | Newark, NJ 10/24/20
Brilliant and breathtaking.... But we still have 4 months or years to go. I am exhausted and afraid in the "mean" time for all of the us(a) that still lays before us.
danielpquinn | Newark, NJ 10/23/20
Djt radiates inadvertent psychological projection onto other people. He discloses his own inadequicies again and again. Shockingly they expose the real djt as a reflection of himself and not those whom he is attacking. His inner truth does come out in his harrangues.
My Irish cousins may (be) in The New York Times or Trifecta via Ireland and Staten Island.
danielpquinn, Newark, NJ
Nice article on Mr. Quinn. Wonder if we're related but my Grandfather died when my Father was 10 about 1928, so I'll never know. My went back to work at AT&T earn extra money working nights on roller skates. I met a man at her wake in 1980, who knew my Grandfather. Nothing more than that. Reply 4 Recommend Share
4 REPLIES, Ken, New York,
@danielpquinn
You have got to explain working nights at AT&T on roller skates. That sounds too good to not hear more. Reply 3 Recommended Share
danielpquinn, Newark, NJ @Ken
Much of this history appears in my books "organized labor" (Author House 2007)and a long Irish poem in Newark, Italy and me (2019 Lulu). Thanks for your interest and writing to me.
Declan Costello, Balbriggan Co Dublin Ireland
Ken you and me both, I’m imagining it though.
danielpquinn, Newark, NJ @Declan Costello
If you both buy a book I will supply more details.
After my Grandmother retired she also got free phone service in NYC from Ma Bell too.
BTW, I have Italian cousins named Costello too.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/09/world/europe/ireland-pub-viral-photo.html#commentsContainer&permid=109038834:109040882
danielpquinn684 | Newark, NJ
Great article. There may be ecological hope for us yet. New York always leads the way. NJ just paved over most of the Meadowlands unfortunately.
Off the wire on word press by Daniel P Quinn during 2020.
Jeff Bezos on parade,
Blogs (150) in The NYTimes: on History, Politics, Broadway + Covid-19.
