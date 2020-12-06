Arts, Ireland, Politics and History (2020) by Daniel P Quinn

Sharing a variety of views on Arts, Ireland, Politics and History (2020)

danielpquinn | Newark, NJ 10/24/20
Brilliant and breathtaking.... But we still have 4 months or years to go. I am exhausted and afraid in the "mean" time for all of the us(a) that still lays before us.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/24/opinion/sunday/trump-losing-his-grip.html#commentsContainer&permid=109779266:109779266

danielpquinn | Newark, NJ 10/23/20

Djt radiates inadvertent psychological projection onto other people. He discloses his own inadequicies again and again. Shockingly they expose the real djt as a reflection of himself and not those whom he is attacking. His inner truth does come out in his harrangues.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/23/opinion/debate-trump-biden-.html#commentsContainer&permid=109760530:109760530

My Irish cousins may (be) in The New York Times or Trifecta via Ireland and Staten Island.

danielpquinn, Newark, NJ

Nice article on Mr. Quinn. Wonder if we're related but my Grandfather died when my Father was 10 about 1928, so I'll never know. My went back to work at AT&T earn extra money working nights on roller skates. I met a man at her wake in 1980, who knew my Grandfather. Nothing more than that. Reply 4 Recommend Share

4 REPLIES, Ken, New York,
@danielpquinn

You have got to explain working nights at AT&T on roller skates. That sounds too good to not hear more. Reply 3 Recommended Share

danielpquinn, Newark, NJ @Ken
Much of this history appears in my books "organized labor" (Author House 2007)and a long Irish poem in Newark, Italy and me (2019 Lulu). Thanks for your interest and writing to me.

Declan Costello, Balbriggan Co Dublin Ireland
Ken you and me both, I’m imagining it though.

danielpquinn, Newark, NJ @Declan Costello

If you both buy a book I will supply more details.
After my Grandmother retired she also got free phone service in NYC from Ma Bell too.
BTW, I have Italian cousins named Costello too.

danielpquinn684 | Newark, NJ

Great article. There may be ecological hope for us yet. New York always leads the way. NJ just paved over most of the Meadowlands unfortunately.

Founder of ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., Daniel P Quinn received The Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty, The Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received an OBIE. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio with new work being published in Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2020) this Fall. Quinn has also been published by The NYTimes with Letters to the editor (1975-2020) and 85 blogs in 2020. His recent book: Newark, Italy and me (Lulu Books) 2019 covers the immigrant story from Italy to Newark, NJ. ‌ His plays now comprise AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA with THE ROCKING CHAIR and FANGS TO RICHES and GLORIA V. (The Rise and fall of Gloria Vanderbilt) which was also published by Local Knowledge Press. Olympia Dukakis said your play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. " Theatre for the New City (TNC) with Mary Tierney read these plays as well in 2018. they also appeared in "Short Plays to Long Remember" which received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in a reading of THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

