Derby Barracks/LSA Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

 

INCIDENT:

 

 

CASE #: 20A504679

 

 

TROOPER: Abigail Drew                   STATION: Derby                        CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/04/20, at approximately 1430 hours

 

 

LOCATION (specific) Vermont Route 105, Troy, VT

 

 

VIOLATION: Accident – Duty to stop; Leaving the scene of an accident

 

 

ACCUSED: Unknown

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

            On 12/04/20, at approximately 1430 hours, Kenneth Carriero JR reported a black Ford truck with a Vermont temporary tag stuck his vehicle and left the scene. Carriero's vehicle was parked on the shoulder of Vermont Route 105 in the Village of North Troy when the drivers sideview mirror was stuck and damage with the passing vehicle's passenger side mirror. Carriero was able to obtain a photo of the suspect vehicle. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have information regarding the operator and suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks at 334-8881.

 

Trooper Abigail Drew

Vermont State Police

Troop A Derby

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

