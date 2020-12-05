Derby Barracks/LSA Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

INCIDENT:

CASE #: 20A504679

TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/04/20, at approximately 1430 hours

LOCATION (specific) Vermont Route 105, Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Accident – Duty to stop; Leaving the scene of an accident

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/04/20, at approximately 1430 hours, Kenneth Carriero JR reported a black Ford truck with a Vermont temporary tag stuck his vehicle and left the scene. Carriero's vehicle was parked on the shoulder of Vermont Route 105 in the Village of North Troy when the drivers sideview mirror was stuck and damage with the passing vehicle's passenger side mirror. Carriero was able to obtain a photo of the suspect vehicle. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have information regarding the operator and suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks at 334-8881.