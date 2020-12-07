Xicato Announces Partnership with Leading Sales Agency in Ireland
The increased demand by our customers for quality lighting products that include integrated and scalable smart controls made Xicato the perfect partner choice.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xicato, the leading provider of Bluetooth smart building wireless controls and highest quality spot and linear light sources, today announced a strategic partnership with Kavanaghs Lighting, a manufacturers’ representative firm, to promote and sell the broad Xicato portfolio of controls and lighting products in Ireland. Xicato is focused on providing an expansive family of the highest quality lighting solutions with leading-edge smart wireless Bluetooth controls. These next generation, energy efficient solutions help to address the growing energy concerns and increasing government initiatives for smart infrastructure projects that is driving the green building market in Ireland today.
Kavanaghs Lighting is one of the premier agencies in the region serving a variety of residential and commercial markets with advanced lighting and smart automation requirements that can now be met through the unrivaled quality of the end-to- end lighting solutions and controls offered by Xicato.
“The increased demand by our customers for quality lighting products that include integrated and scalable smart controls made Xicato the perfect partner choice,” said Michael Kavanagh, at Kavanaghs Lighting. “Xicato’s industry leading product portfolio aligns with our focus to provide our customers with advance lighting solutions built on superior technology. Our team is pleased to now represent Xicato, a brand synonymous with quality.”
“Kavanaghs’ approach to continually evolve their portfolio with the latest technologies in lighting and controls is exactly the type of agency we want to align with especially given the recent focus on smart, renewable building projects in Ireland,” said Amir Zoufonoun, Xicato’s CEO. “We are truly excited to partner with them to represent the Xicato brand and expand our presence in the region.”
About Kavanaghs Lighting:
Kavanaghs Lighting is one of Irelands leading lighting companies. We work with some of the biggest and best companies in the world offering top service and quality products to our clients. Being established in 1946 almost 75 years ago, Kavanaghs have built up possibly the largest network of lighting manufacturers and are distributors of world class lighting brands into the Irish market. We pride ourselves on being to the front of the future developments in the light trade and are proud of our position as one of the leaders in the Irish lighting sector. We will continue to focus on growing and developing our position as a leader in our industry over the coming years. We also pride ourselves on our in-house lighting design team who can offer creative solutions on all aspects of your lighting requirements from consultation on house plans to commercial office blocks or apartment fit out.
About Xicato Inc.:
Xicato is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolio spot and linear light sources; world-class LED drivers; as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services. Xicato products inspire architects, designers and building owners to dream up and create more beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and more connected experiences. With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.
