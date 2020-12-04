Hawaii Business and Events Recognized for Green Practices

Posted on Dec 4, 2020 in News

Hawaii State Energy Office For Immediate Release: December 4, 2020

HONOLULU—A resort on Hawaii Island that converted its gasoline-powered canal boats to electric propulsion, a Maui resort that increased its photovoltaic rooftop array to 2,138 panels to produce clean power, and another that switched to using municipally treated greywater to irrigate 14 acres of its property grounds are among the recipients of this year’s Hawaii Green Business Program (HGBP) awards. A total of 20 businesses, venues and events were recognized today for undertaking energy efficiency and sustainable business practices that will help their bottom line while advancing Hawaii’s clean energy and sustainability goals.

Gov. David Ige praised the awardees for their commitment to conserving energy and water, reducing waste and protecting Hawaii’s environment. “This group of Hawaii Green Business Program awardees has put in the time and effort to demonstrate their excellent stewardship of the environment and strong commitment to helping Hawaii achieve energy independence,” Ige said. “They have shown that becoming greener and more sustainable not only benefits the environment, it makes good business sense.”

The awardees were recognized during the annual HGBP awards ceremony, which was held virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was hosted by the Hawaii State Energy Office, the Hawaii State Department of Health, and the Honolulu Board of Water Supply. The HGBP, which was created by the Hawaii State Energy Office and the Department of Health in 2002, provides technical assistance to businesses, government agencies and nonprofits seeking to operate in a more environmentally and socially responsible manner.

“Especially with what is happening with COVID, we are acutely aware of how vulnerable Hawaii is to things like volatile fuel and electricity prices, energy supply disruptions, rising sea levels and threats to our fragile ecosystem,” said Hawaii Chief Energy Officer Scott Glenn. “The Hawaii Green Business Program helps address these issues by creating a profitable public private partnership between business, government and a concerned public.”

The honorees of this year’s Hawaii Green Business Program Awards are:

Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach

The Cliffs at Princeville

The Equus Hotel

Hale Koa Hotel

Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

The Kāhala Hotel and Resort

Marriot Maui Ocean Club

Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort

The Ritz Carlton Kapalua

Hawaii Convention Center

Waialae Country Club

Hawaii Pacific University, Aloha Tower Marketplace

Honolulu Board of Water Supply

Pier 9 by Sam Choy

Blue Zones Project Worksite Well Being Conference

Fall Tourism Update – Hilton Waikoloa Village

Forest Bathing Hawaii

Kauai Department of Water’s 16th Annual “Make a Splash” Festival

Sony Open

The businesses and events honored at this year’s HGBP awards ceremony undertook a wide array of green initiatives that included installing LED lighting and photovoltaic arrays, recycling food scraps, growing their own organic produce, taking steps to reduce water use, and using waste heat from air conditioning systems to heat swimming pools. To view a recording of the ceremony, click here. For more information on the Hawaii Green Business Program, visit greenbusiness.hawaii.gov/

About the Hawaii State Energy Office The Hawaii State Energy Office (HSEO) is an attached agency of the state’s Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The HSEO’s mission is to promote energy efficiency, renewable energy, and clean transportation to help achieve a resilient, clean energy, decarbonized economy. Toward this end, the HSEO is developing policies and programs to achieve our energy and climate change goals while identifying strategies that create jobs, lower costs, and improve quality of life in Hawaii. For more information, visit energy.hawaii.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Alan Yonan Jr. Public Affairs Officer Hawaii State Energy Office (808) 291-3543