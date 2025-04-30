Visitor Industry Expanded in March 2025

Posted on Apr 30, 2025 in News

For Immediate Release: April 30, 2025

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total visitor arrivals and total visitor spending in March 2025 increased in comparison to March 2024. There were 903,891 visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in March 2025, up 3.0 percent from the same month last year. Total visitor spending measured in nominal dollars was $1.99 billion, growth of 10.3 percent from March 2024. When compared to pre-pandemic 2019 levels, March 2025 total visitor arrivals represent a 97.3 percent recovery from March 2019 and total visitor spending was significantly higher than March 2019 ($1.49 billion, +33.8%).

In March 2025, 890,010 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 13,882 visitors came via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 865,832 visitors (+2.8%) arrived by air and 12,018 visitors (+15.5%) came by cruise ships in March 2024, and 917,026 visitors (-2.9%) arrived by air and 11,824 visitors (+17.4%) came by cruise ships in March 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in March 2025 was 8.43 days, compared to 8.49 days (-0.7%) in March 2024 and 8.36 days (+0.9%) in March 2019. The statewide average daily census¹ was 245,918 visitors in March 2025, compared to 240,454 visitors (+2.3%) in March 2024 and 250,528 visitors (-1.8%) in March 2019.

In March 2025, 458,570 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, which was an increase in comparison to March 2024 (432,783 visitors, +6.0%) and March 2019 (399,049 visitors, +14.9%). U.S. West visitor spending of $931.1 million was up from March 2024 ($822.1 million, +13.3%) and much higher than March 2019 ($578.1 million, +61.1%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in March 2025 ($252 per person) increased compared to March 2024 ($232 per person, +8.5%) and was considerably more than March 2019 ($176 per person, +43.4%).

In March 2025, arrivals from the U.S. East of 238,163 visitors increased from March 2024 (229,351 visitors, +3.8%) and March 2019 (225,648 visitors, +5.5%). U.S. East visitor spending of $619.9 million was significantly greater than March 2024 ($540.3 million, +14.7%) and March 2019 ($404.5 million, +53.3%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in March 2025 ($289 per person) was up considerably compared to March 2024 ($261 per person, +10.8%) and March 2019 ($201 per person, +43.5%).

There were 61,605 visitors from Japan in March 2025, a decrease from March 2024 (64,641 visitors, -4.7%) and much lower than March 2019 (133,858 visitors, -54.0%). Visitors from Japan spent $91.9 million in March 2025, compared to $94.7 million (-2.9%) in March 2024 and $185.2 million (-50.4%) in March 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in March 2025 ($248 per person) was more than March 2024 ($238 per person, +4.5%) and March 2019 ($238 per person, +4.5%).

In March 2025, 53,621 visitors arrived from Canada, a decrease compared to March 2024 (60,716 visitors, -11.7%) and March 2019 (76,913 visitors, -30.3%). Visitors from Canada spent $134.0 million in March 2025, down from March 2023 ($142.8 million, -6.2%) and March 2019 ($139.8 million, -4.2%). Daily spending by Canadian visitors in March 2025 ($222 per person) increased from March 2024 ($210 per person, +5.9%) and was much higher than March 2019 ($158 per person, +41.1%).

There were 78,052 visitors from all other international markets in March 2025, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 78,341 visitors (-0.4%) from all other international markets in March 2024 and 81,558 visitors (-4.3%) in March 2019.

In March 2025, a total of 5,443 transpacific flights with 1,198,274 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, up from 5,316 flights (+2.4%) with 1,181,869 seats (+1.4%) in March 2024, and 5,445 flights (0.0%) with 1,192,137 seats (+0.5%) in March 2019.

Year-to-Date 2025

A total of 2,455,747 visitors arrived in the first quarter of 2025, a 1.7 percent increase from 2,413,809 visitors in the first quarter of 2024. Total arrivals declined 2.8 percent when compared to 2,527,277 visitors in the first quarter of 2019.

In the first quarter of 2025, total visitor spending was $5.61 billion, which was an increase compared to the first quarter of 2024 ($5.27 billion, +6.5%) and first quarter of 2019 ($4.49 billion, +24.9%).

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In March 2025, 328,410 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 129,965 visitors came from the Mountain region. Most U.S. West visitors in March 2025 had been to Hawaii before (82.1%) while 17.9 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 53.3 percent of U.S. West visitors in March 2025 stayed in hotels, 16.0 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.1 percent stayed in rental homes and 8.9 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first quarter of 2025, there were 1,197,682 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 1,162,187 visitors (+3.1%) in the first quarter of 2024 and 1,028,938 visitors (+16.4%) in the first quarter of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $2.54 billion in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $2.32 billion (+9.5%) in the first quarter of 2024 and $1.63 billion (+55.2%) in the first quarter of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first quarter of 2025 was $248 per person, higher than the first quarter of 2024 ($231 per person, +7.4%) and up considerably from the first quarter of 2019 ($180 per person, +38.3%).

U.S. East: In March 2025, the three largest U.S. East regions were the East North Central (56,149 visitors), South Atlantic (47,761 visitors) and West South Central (42,758 visitors). Six out of 10 U.S. East visitors in March 2025 had been to Hawaii before (61.9%) while 38.1 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 61.6 percent of U.S. East visitors in March 2025 stayed in hotels, 12.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.2 percent stayed in rental homes and 7.5 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first quarter of 2025, 644,667 visitors arrived from U.S. East, compared to 611,793 visitors (+5.4%) in the first quarter of 2024 and 587,678 visitors (+9.7%) in the first quarter of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $1.76 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.61 billion (+9.6%) in the first quarter of 2024 and $1.24 billion (+42.1%) in the first quarter of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first quarter of 2025 of $277 per person was higher than the first quarter of 2024 ($261 per person, +6.2%) and the first quarter of 2019 ($209 per person, +32.4%).

Japan: Of the 61,605 visitors in March 2025, 60,945 visitors arrived on international flights and 660 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Japanese visitors in March 2025 were repeat visitors (70.2%) while 29.8 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 78.1 percent of Japanese visitors in March 2025 stayed in hotels, 13.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 8.2 percent stayed in timeshares and 2.0 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first quarter of 2025, there were 163,932 visitors from Japan, compared to 173,268 visitors (-5.4%) in the first quarter of 2024 and 374,929 visitors (-56.3%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $243.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $255.5 million (-4.8%) in the first quarter of 2024 and $524.1 million (-53.6%) in the first quarter of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first quarter of 2025 ($247 per person) increased compared to the first quarter of 2024 ($240 per person, +3.0%) and the first quarter of 2019 ($240 per person, +3.0%).

Canada: Of the 53,621 visitors in March 2025, 46,116 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 7,505 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Canadian visitors in March 2025 had been to Hawaii before (70.4%) while 29.6 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 54.6 percent of Canadian visitors in March 2025 stayed in hotels, 23.6 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.2 percent stayed in rental homes, 9.1 percent stayed in timeshares and 6.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first quarter of 2025, there were 156,605 visitors from Canada, compared to 166,766 visitors (-6.1%) in the first quarter of 2024 and 213,190 visitors (-26.5%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $423.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $434.3 million (-2.4%) in the first quarter of 2024 and $458.3 million (-7.6%) in the first quarter of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first quarter of 2025 of $229 per person was higher compared to the first quarter of 2024 ($219 per person, +4.5%) and the first quarter of 2019 ($169 per person, +35.5%).

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 526,026 visitors to Oahu in March 2025, compared to 516,235 visitors (+1.9%) in March 2024 and 523,904 visitors (+0.4%) in March 2019. Visitor spending was $934.2 million in March 2025, compared to $772.9 million (+20.9%) in March 2024 and $672.9 million (+38.8%) in March 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 116,929 visitors in March 2025, compared to 114,716 visitors (+1.9%) in March 2024 and 111,696 visitors (+4.7%) in March 2019.

In the first quarter of 2025, there were 1,414,078 visitors to Oahu, compared to 1,420,457 visitors (-0.4%) in the first quarter of 2024 and 1,467,031 visitors (-3.6%) in the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2025, total visitor spending was $2.38 billion, an increase from $2.19 billion (+9.0%) in the first quarter of 2024 and $1.98 billion (+20.3%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Maui: Twenty months after the August 8, 2023, wildfires, there were 235,370 visitors to Maui in March 2025, compared to 211,498 visitors (+11.3%) in March 2024 and 271,934 visitors (-13.4%) in March 2019. Visitor spending was $536.0 million in March 2025, compared to $481.8 million (+11.3%) in March 2024 and $443.3 million (+20.9%) in March 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 59,089 visitors in March 2025, compared to 55,128 visitors (+7.2%) in March 2024 and 69,349 visitors (-14.8%) in March 2019.

In the first quarter of 2025, there were 637,952 visitors to Maui, compared to 567,804 visitors (+12.4%) in the first quarter of 2024 and 726,959 visitors (-12.2%) in the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2025, total visitor spending was $1.60 billion, compared to $1.43 billion (+12.0%) in the first quarter of 2024 and $1.33 billion (+20.3%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Kauai: There were 123,555 visitors to Kauai in March 2025, compared to 119,517 visitors (+3.4%) in March 2024 and 122,876 visitors (+0.6%) in March 2019. Visitor spending was $231.6 million in March 2025, compared to $244.4 million (-5.2%) in March 2024 and $152.6 million (+51.8%) in March 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 28,980 visitors in March 2025, compared to 28,729 visitors (+0.9%) in March 2024 and 28,844 visitors (+0.5%) in March 2019.

In the first quarter of 2025, there were 340,863 visitors to Kauai, compared to 334,390 visitors (+1.9%) in the first quarter of 2024 and 333,462 visitors (+2.2%) in the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2025, total visitor spending was $719.6 million, compared to $725.7 million (-0.8%) in the first quarter of 2024 and $481.9 million (+49.3%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 157,766 visitors to Hawaii Island in March 2025, compared to 158,484 visitors (-0.5%) in March 2024 and 161,087 visitors (-2.1%) in March 2019. Visitor spending was $273.3 million in March 2025, compared to $289.5 million (-5.6%) in March 2024 and $200.7 million (+36.1%) in March 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 38,020 visitors in March 2025, compared to 39,130 visitors (-2.8%) in March 2024 and 37,520 visitors (+1.3%) in March 2019.

In the first quarter of 2025, there were 457,151 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 446,705 visitors (+2.3%) in the first quarter of 2024 and 446,877 visitors (+2.3%) in the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2025, total visitor spending was $848.8 million, compared to $861.7 million (-1.5%) in the first quarter of 2024 and $646.4 million (+31.3%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

In March 2025, 4,507 nonstop domestic flights with 964,644 seats serviced Hawaii from the continental U.S. There was growth in domestic air capacity compared to March 2024 (4,295 flights, +4.9% with 920,429 seats, +4.8%) and March 2019 (4,006 flights, +12.5% with 843,016 seats, +14.4%).

U.S. West: In March 2025, 3,965 scheduled flights with 818,465 seats serviced Hawaii from U.S. West.

Air capacity increased in comparison to March 2024 (3,850 flights, +3.0% with 804,198 seats, +1.8%). Reduced service from Oakland, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco and San Jose was offset by added scheduled seats from Anchorage, Denver, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego and Seattle.

Air capacity increased compared to March 2019 (3,593 flights, +10.4% with 721,330 seats, +13.5%). There were fewer scheduled seats from Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco and discontinued service from Bellingham, Washington. Offsetting these decreases were added scheduled seats from Anchorage, Denver, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Oakland, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Jose and Seattle. There was also service from Everett, Washington and Ontario, California in March 2025, which was not operating in March 2019.

U.S. East: In March 2025, 526 scheduled flights with 143,637 seats operated to Hawaii from U.S. East.

Air capacity increased compared to March 2024 (418 flights, +25.8% with 111,319 seats, +29.0%). Fewer scheduled seats from Detroit, New York JFK, Newark and discontinued service from Austin, Texas were entirely offset by growth in seats from Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C.

There was growth in air capacity compared to March 2019 (403 flights, +30.5% with 115,253 seats, +24.6%). Reduced scheduled seats from Dallas, Minneapolis and Newark were offset by increased seats from Atlanta, Chicago, New York JFK, Washington, D.C., and service from Boston and Detroit in March 2025 which did not operate in March 2019.

International Flights

In March 2025, there were 936 nonstop flights with 233,630 seats to Hawaii from international points of origin including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and many Pacific Islands. International air capacity decreased from March 2024 (1,021 flights, -8.3% with 261,440 seats, -10.6%) and was significantly less than March 2019 (1,439 flights, -35.0% with 349,121 seats, -33.1%).

Japan: In March 2025, there were 369 scheduled flights with 104,074 seats from Japan.

Air capacity decreased compared to March 2024 (424 flights, -13.0% with 123,751 seats, -15.9%). There were more scheduled seats from Fukuoka to Honolulu which were offset by fewer seats from Nagoya, Haneda and Narita to Honolulu. There was no direct service to Kona in March 2025 compared to 13 flights with 3,614 seats from Haneda to Kona in March 2024.

Direct air service remained below March 2019 levels (694 flights, -46.8% with 173,638 seats, -40.1%). There were added scheduled seats from Haneda to Honolulu which were offset by reduced seats from Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka and Narita to Honolulu, and no service from Sapporo to Honolulu compared to March 2019. There was no direct service from Japan to Kona in March 2025, compared to 45 flights with 10,061 seats from Haneda and Narita to Kona in March 2019.

Canada: There were 313 scheduled flights with 56,607 seats from Canada in March 2025.

Air capacity decreased compared to March 2024 (342 flights, -8.5% with 63,166 seats, -10.4%) as a result of reduced service from Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver.

Air capacity also declined from March 2019 (397 flights, -21.2% with 73,668 seats, -23.2%). Growth in scheduled seats from Edmonton and Toronto was offset by decreased seats from Calgary and Vancouver.

Oceania:

Australia: In March 2025, there were 59 scheduled flights with 16,432 seats from Melbourne and Sydney, compared to 60 flights (-1.7%) with 18,006 seats (-8.7%) from Melbourne and Sydney in March 2024. Air capacity remained below the March 2019 level (86 flights, -31.4% with 26,820 seats, -38.7%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

In March 2025, there were 59 scheduled flights with 16,432 seats from Melbourne and Sydney, compared to 60 flights (-1.7%) with 18,006 seats (-8.7%) from Melbourne and Sydney in March 2024. Air capacity remained below the March 2019 level (86 flights, -31.4% with 26,820 seats, -38.7%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. New Zealand: There were 22 scheduled flights with 6,140 seats from Auckland in March 2025, compared to 27 flights (-18.5%) with 7,815 seats (-21.4%) in March 2024 and 34 flights (-35.3%) with 9,962 seats (-38.4%) in March 2019.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early March 2020. In comparison, there were 41 scheduled flights with 11,202 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in March 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early March 2020. In comparison, there were 41 scheduled flights with 11,202 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in March 2019. Korea: There were 78 scheduled flights with 23,152 seats from Seoul in March 2025, compared to 80 flights (-2.5%) with 23,265 seats (-0.5%) in March 2024 and 77 flights (+1.3%) with 24,245 seats (-4.5%) in March 2019.

There were 78 scheduled flights with 23,152 seats from Seoul in March 2025, compared to 80 flights (-2.5%) with 23,265 seats (-0.5%) in March 2024 and 77 flights (+1.3%) with 24,245 seats (-4.5%) in March 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were nine scheduled flights with 2,754 seats in March 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in March 2025 and in March 2024 compared to 32 flights (-3.1%) with 11,648 seats (-6.9%) in March 2019.

There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in March 2025 and in March 2024 compared to 32 flights (-3.1%) with 11,648 seats (-6.9%) in March 2019. Philippines: There were 22 scheduled flights with 6,798 seats from Manila in March 2025, compared to 23 flights (-4.3%) with 7,107 seats (-4.3%) in March 2024 and 23 flights (-4.3%) with 6,164 seats (+10.3%) in March 2019.

There were 22 scheduled flights with 6,798 seats from Manila in March 2025, compared to 23 flights (-4.3%) with 7,107 seats (-4.3%) in March 2024 and 23 flights (-4.3%) with 6,164 seats (+10.3%) in March 2019. Samoa: There were three scheduled flights with 501 seats from Apia in March 2025, compared to four flights (-25.0%) with 680 seats (-26.3%) in March 2024 and five flights (-40.0%) with 826 seats (-39.3%) in March 2019.

There were three scheduled flights with 501 seats from Apia in March 2025, compared to four flights (-25.0%) with 680 seats (-26.3%) in March 2024 and five flights (-40.0%) with 826 seats (-39.3%) in March 2019. Rarotonga: There were five scheduled flights with 945 seats in March 2025, compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 756 seats (+25.0%) in March 2024. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in March 2019.

There were five scheduled flights with 945 seats in March 2025, compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 756 seats (+25.0%) in March 2024. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in March 2019. Kiribati: There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats in March 2025. There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in March 2024. There were four flights (0.0%) with 488 seats (+36.9%) in March 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats in March 2025. There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in March 2024. There were four flights (0.0%) with 488 seats (+36.9%) in March 2019. Marshall Islands: There was one scheduled flight with 166 seats from Majuro in March 2025 and also in March 2024. There were 18 flights (-94.4%) with 2,988 seats (-94.4%) in March 2019.

There was one scheduled flight with 166 seats from Majuro in March 2025 and also in March 2024. There were 18 flights (-94.4%) with 2,988 seats (-94.4%) in March 2019. Fiji: There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Nadi in March 2025, compared to nine flights (-44.4%) with 1,530 seats (-44.4%) in March 2024 and five flights (0.0%) with 826 seats (+2.9%) in March 2019.

There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Nadi in March 2025, compared to nine flights (-44.4%) with 1,530 seats (-44.4%) in March 2024 and five flights (0.0%) with 826 seats (+2.9%) in March 2019. American Samoa: There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,614 seats from Pago Pago in March 2025, compared to eight flights (+62.5%) with 2,224 seats (+62.5%) in March 2024 and eight flights (+62.5%) with 2,224 seats (+62.5%) in March 2019.

There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,614 seats from Pago Pago in March 2025, compared to eight flights (+62.5%) with 2,224 seats (+62.5%) in March 2024 and eight flights (+62.5%) with 2,224 seats (+62.5%) in March 2019. French Polynesia: There were five scheduled flights with 1,390 seats from Papeete in March 2025, March 2024 and March 2019.

In the first quarter of 2025, there were 14,950 transpacific flights with 3,315,344 seats, compared to 14,884 flights (+0.4%) with 3,328,299 seats (-0.4%) in the first quarter of 2024 and 15,214 flights (-1.7%) with 3,337,280 seats (-0.7%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In March 2025, 13,882 visitors came to the islands aboard eight trips from out-of-state ships. Another 11,747 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported ship Pride of America.

In March 2024, 12,018 visitors (+15.5%) came aboard five trips from out-of-state ships. Another 11,993 visitors (-2.1%) flew to the state to board the Pride of America.

In March 2019, 11,824 visitors (+17.4%) arrived aboard six trips from out-of-state cruise ships; another 11,937 visitors (-1.6%) came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first quarter of 2025, 52,897 visitors came to Hawaii via 29 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships and another 30,128 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America. In the first quarter of 2024, 49,633 visitors (+6.6%) came via 31 trips on out-of-state cruise ships and another 30,620 visitors (-1.6%) came by air service and boarded the Pride of America. In the first quarter of 2019, 40,172 visitors (+31.7%) came via 21 tours on out-of-state cruise ships and another 30,341 visitors (-0.7%) came by air service and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

In March 2025, there were 903,891 total visitor arrivals which marked the second-best March in Hawaii history (the best March was in 2019 with 928,849 visitors). The growth of the U.S. market is offset by the decline in the international markets and resulted in a net 10.3 percent growth in visitor expenditures. U.S. visitor arrivals have been continuously surpassing pre-pandemic 2019 levels since September 2023. U.S. total visitor spending has been exceeding pre-pandemic levels since May 2021.

The total visitor arrivals to Maui at 235,370 in March 2025 were the highest since July 2024 (237,495 visitors), representing an 86.6 percent recovery from the same month in 2019. Visitor arrivals from the continental U.S. had double-digit growth and offset the decrease of 16.9% from Canada.

We are pleased to see that the cruise industry continued to grow in March 2025 (+15.5%) with visitor arrivals via out-of-state cruise ships increasing 6.6 percent in the first quarter of this year.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the March 2025 tables here.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laci Goshi

Communications Officer

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 518-5480

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 973-9446

MARCH 2025 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2025P 2024RP % change 2025P YTD 2024P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,992.4 1,806.1 10.3 5,613.7 5,271.1 6.5 Total by air 1,985.8 1,799.9 10.3 5,588.9 5,246.4 6.5 U.S. Total 1,551.0 1,362.4 13.8 4,297.4 3,922.8 9.6 U.S. West 931.1 822.1 13.3 2,536.6 2,316.8 9.5 U.S. East 619.9 540.3 14.7 1,760.8 1,606.0 9.6 Japan 91.9 94.7 -2.9 243.3 255.5 -4.8 Canada 134.0 142.8 -6.2 423.7 434.3 -2.4 All Others 208.9 200.0 4.5 624.5 633.8 -1.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6.5 6.3 4.0 24.9 24.8 0.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,623,468 7,454,087 2.3 22,020,711 21,822,007 0.9 Total by air 7,561,233 7,396,726 2.2 21,784,034 21,587,972 0.9 U.S. Total 5,846,483 5,617,287 4.1 16,575,256 16,175,622 2.5 U.S. West 3,700,293 3,545,176 4.4 10,214,229 10,017,066 2.0 U.S. East 2,146,190 2,072,110 3.6 6,361,026 6,158,556 3.3 Japan 369,927 398,083 -7.1 985,295 1,065,971 -7.6 Canada 602,414 680,135 -11.4 1,848,821 1,980,166 -6.6 All Others 742,409 701,221 5.9 2,374,662 2,366,213 0.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 62,235 57,362 8.5 236,677 234,035 1.1 VISITOR ARRIVALS 903,891 877,849 3.0 2,455,747 2,413,809 1.7 Total by air 890,010 865,832 2.8 2,402,850 2,364,175 1.6 U.S. Total 696,733 662,133 5.2 1,842,348 1,773,980 3.9 U.S. West 458,570 432,783 6.0 1,197,682 1,162,187 3.1 U.S. East 238,163 229,351 3.8 644,667 611,793 5.4 Japan 61,605 64,641 -4.7 163,932 173,268 -5.4 Canada 53,621 60,716 -11.7 156,605 166,766 -6.1 All Others 78,052 78,341 -0.4 239,965 250,161 -4.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 13,882 12,018 15.5 52,897 49,633 6.6 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 245,918 240,454 2.3 244,675 239,802 2.0 Total by air 243,911 238,604 2.2 242,045 237,230 2.0 U.S. Total 188,596 181,203 4.1 184,170 177,754 3.6 U.S. West 119,364 114,361 4.4 113,491 110,078 3.1 U.S. East 69,232 66,842 3.6 70,678 67,676 4.4 Japan 11,933 12,841 -7.1 10,948 11,714 -6.5 Canada 19,433 21,940 -11.4 20,542 21,760 -5.6 All Others 23,949 22,620 5.9 26,385 26,002 1.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2,008 1,850 8.5 2,630 2,572 2.3 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.43 8.49 -0.7 8.97 9.04 -0.8 Total by air 8.50 8.54 -0.6 9.07 9.13 -0.7 U.S. Total 8.39 8.48 -1.1 9.00 9.12 -1.3 U.S. West 8.07 8.19 -1.5 8.53 8.62 -1.1 U.S. East 9.01 9.03 -0.3 9.87 10.07 -2.0 Japan 6.00 6.16 -2.5 6.01 6.15 -2.3 Canada 11.23 11.20 0.3 11.81 11.87 -0.6 All Others 9.51 8.95 6.3 9.90 9.46 4.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.48 4.77 -6.1 4.47 4.72 -5.1 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 261.3 242.3 7.9 254.9 241.6 5.5 Total by air 262.6 243.3 7.9 256.6 243.0 5.6 U.S. Total 265.3 242.5 9.4 259.3 242.5 6.9 U.S. West 251.6 231.9 8.5 248.3 231.3 7.4 U.S. East 288.9 260.7 10.8 276.8 260.8 6.2 Japan 248.5 237.8 4.5 246.9 239.7 3.0 Canada 222.4 210.0 5.9 229.2 219.3 4.5 All Others 281.4 285.2 -1.3 263.0 267.9 -1.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 104.8 109.3 -4.2 105.0 105.8 -0.8 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,204.2 2,057.5 7.1 2,286.0 2,183.7 4.7 Total by air 2,231.3 2,078.8 7.3 2,325.9 2,219.1 4.8 U.S. Total 2,226.2 2,057.6 8.2 2,332.6 2,211.3 5.5 U.S. West 2,030.4 1,899.6 6.9 2,117.9 1,993.5 6.2 U.S. East 2,603.1 2,355.7 10.5 2,731.4 2,625.1 4.0 Japan 1,492.0 1,464.6 1.9 1,483.9 1,474.6 0.6 Canada 2,498.5 2,352.1 6.2 2,705.3 2,604.0 3.9 All Others 2,676.4 2,552.8 4.8 2,602.5 2,533.6 2.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 469.7 521.8 -10.0 469.9 499.0 -5.8

P=2024 and 2025 data are preliminary. RP=March 2024 data were revised.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

MARCH 2025 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2025P 2024RP % change 2025P YTD 2024P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,992.4 1,806.1 10.3 5,613.7 5,271.1 6.5 Total by air 1,985.8 1,799.9 10.3 5,588.9 5,246.4 6.5 Oahu 934.2 772.9 20.9 2,384.7 2,188.0 9.0 Maui 536.0 481.8 11.3 1,600.8 1,428.7 12.0 Molokai 2.5 2.4 6.4 9.3 11.6 -19.8 Lanai 8.2 8.9 -8.0 25.6 30.7 -16.4 Kauai 231.6 244.4 -5.2 719.6 725.7 -0.8 Hawaii Island 273.3 289.5 -5.6 848.8 861.7 -1.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6.5 6.3 4.0 24.9 24.8 0.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,623,468 7,454,087 2.3 22,020,711 21,822,007 0.9 Total by air 7,561,233 7,396,726 2.2 21,784,034 21,587,972 0.9 Oahu 3,624,788 3,556,194 1.9 10,153,713 10,279,104 -1.2 Maui 1,831,767 1,708,981 7.2 5,271,655 4,870,980 8.2 Molokai 13,286 14,158 -6.2 46,685 71,797 -35.0 Lanai 14,395 13,789 4.4 42,235 47,991 -12.0 Kauai 898,378 890,588 0.9 2,581,412 2,611,148 -1.1 Hawaii Island 1,178,619 1,213,015 -2.8 3,688,334 3,706,951 -0.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 62,235 57,362 8.5 236,677 234,035 1.1 VISITOR ARRIVALS 903,891 877,849 3.0 2,455,747 2,413,809 1.7 Total by air 890,010 865,832 2.8 2,402,850 2,364,175 1.6 Oahu 526,026 516,235 1.9 1,414,078 1,420,457 -0.4 Maui 235,370 211,498 11.3 637,952 567,804 12.4 Molokai 2,174 2,752 -21.0 7,346 10,119 -27.4 Lanai 3,904 3,485 12.0 11,640 11,363 2.4 Kauai 123,555 119,517 3.4 340,863 334,390 1.9 Hawaii Island 157,766 158,484 -0.5 457,141 446,705 2.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 13,882 12,018 15.5 52,897 49,633 6.6 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 245,918 240,454 2.3 244,675 239,802 2.0 Total by air 243,911 238,604 2.2 242,045 237,230 2.0 Oahu 116,929 114,716 1.9 112,819 112,957 -0.1 Maui 59,089 55,128 7.2 58,574 53,527 9.4 Molokai 429 457 -6.2 519 789 -34.3 Lanai 464 445 4.4 469 527 -11.0 Kauai 28,980 28,729 0.9 28,682 28,694 0.0 Hawaii Island 38,020 39,130 -2.8 40,981 40,736 0.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2,008 1,850 8.5 2,630 2,572 2.3 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.43 8.49 -0.7 8.97 9.04 -0.8 Total by air 8.50 8.54 -0.6 9.07 9.13 -0.7 Oahu 6.89 6.89 0.0 7.18 7.24 -0.8 Maui 7.78 8.08 -3.7 8.26 8.58 -3.7 Molokai 6.11 5.14 18.8 6.36 7.10 -10.4 Lanai 3.69 3.96 -6.8 3.63 4.22 -14.1 Kauai 7.27 7.45 -2.4 7.57 7.81 -3.0 Hawaii Island 7.47 7.65 -2.4 8.07 8.30 -2.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.48 4.77 -6.1 4.47 4.72 -5.1 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 261.3 242.3 7.9 254.9 241.6 5.5 Total by air 262.6 243.3 7.9 256.6 243.0 5.6 Oahu 257.7 217.3 18.6 234.9 212.9 10.3 Maui 292.6 281.9 3.8 303.7 293.3 3.5 Molokai 190.5 168.0 13.4 198.5 160.9 23.4 Lanai 568.7 645.2 -11.9 607.3 639.6 -5.1 Kauai 257.8 274.4 -6.0 278.8 277.9 0.3 Hawaii Island 231.9 238.7 -2.9 230.1 232.5 -1.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 104.8 109.3 -4.2 105.0 105.8 -0.8 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,204.2 2,057.5 7.1 2,286.0 2,183.7 4.7 Total by air 2,231.3 2,078.8 7.3 2,325.9 2,219.1 4.8 Oahu 1,775.9 1,497.2 18.6 1,686.4 1,540.4 9.5 Maui 2,277.4 2,277.9 0.0 2,509.3 2,516.2 -0.3 Molokai 1,164.2 864.6 34.7 1,261.7 1,141.5 10.5 Lanai 2,096.7 2,552.6 -17.9 2,203.7 2,701.6 -18.4 Kauai 1,874.8 2,044.8 -8.3 2,111.1 2,170.2 -2.7 Hawaii Island 1,732.2 1,826.8 -5.2 1,856.7 1,929.0 -3.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 469.7 521.8 -10.0 469.9 499.0 -5.8

P=2024 and 2025 data are preliminary. RP=March 2024 data were revised.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

MARCH 2025P ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2025P vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2025P 2019 % change 2025P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,992.4 1,488.9 33.8 5,613.7 4,494.0 24.9 Total by air 1,985.8 1,484.9 33.7 5,588.9 4,481.1 24.7 U.S. Total 1,551.0 982.6 57.9 4,297.4 2,873.4 49.6 U.S. West 931.1 578.1 61.1 2,536.6 1,634.4 55.2 U.S. East 619.9 404.5 53.3 1,760.8 1,239.0 42.1 Japan 91.9 185.2 -50.4 243.3 524.1 -53.6 Canada 134.0 139.8 -4.2 423.7 458.3 -7.6 All Others 208.9 177.4 17.8 624.5 625.3 -0.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6.5 4.0 61.2 24.9 12.9 92.5 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,623,468 7,766,370 -1.8 22,020,711 22,804,420 -3.4 Total by air 7,561,233 7,716,825 -2.0 21,784,034 22,636,773 -3.8 U.S. Total 5,846,483 5,303,252 10.2 16,575,256 15,026,373 10.3 U.S. West 3,700,293 3,293,738 12.3 10,214,229 9,098,812 12.3 U.S. East 2,146,190 2,009,515 6.8 6,361,026 5,927,561 7.3 Japan 369,927 778,887 -52.5 985,295 2,185,655 -54.9 Canada 602,414 886,726 -32.1 1,848,821 2,710,297 -31.8 All Others 742,409 747,959 -0.7 2,374,662 2,714,448 -12.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 62,235 49,545 25.6 236,677 167,647 41.2 VISITOR ARRIVALS 903,891 928,849 -2.7 2,455,747 2,527,277 -2.8 Total by air 890,010 917,026 -2.9 2,402,850 2,487,105 -3.4 U.S. Total 696,733 624,697 11.5 1,842,348 1,616,616 14.0 U.S. West 458,570 399,049 14.9 1,197,682 1,028,938 16.4 U.S. East 238,163 225,648 5.5 644,667 587,678 9.7 Japan 61,605 133,858 -54.0 163,932 374,929 -56.3 Canada 53,621 76,913 -30.3 156,605 213,190 -26.5 All Others 78,052 81,558 -4.3 239,965 282,370 -15.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 13,882 11,824 17.4 52,897 40,172 31.7 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 245,918 250,528 -1.8 244,675 253,382 -3.4 Total by air 243,911 248,930 -2.0 242,045 251,520 -3.8 U.S. Total 188,596 171,073 10.2 184,170 166,960 10.3 U.S. West 119,364 106,250 12.3 113,491 101,098 12.3 U.S. East 69,232 64,823 6.8 70,678 65,862 7.3 Japan 11,933 25,125 -52.5 10,948 24,285 -54.9 Canada 19,433 28,604 -32.1 20,542 30,114 -31.8 All Others 23,949 24,128 -0.7 26,385 30,161 -12.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2,008 1,598 25.6 2,630 1,863 41.2 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.43 8.36 0.9 8.97 9.02 -0.6 Total by air 8.50 8.42 1.0 9.07 9.10 -0.4 U.S. Total 8.39 8.49 -1.2 9.00 9.29 -3.2 U.S. West 8.07 8.25 -2.2 8.53 8.84 -3.6 U.S. East 9.01 8.91 1.2 9.87 10.09 -2.2 Japan 6.00 5.82 3.2 6.01 5.83 3.1 Canada 11.23 11.53 -2.6 11.81 12.71 -7.1 All Others 9.51 9.17 3.7 9.90 9.61 2.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.48 4.19 7.0 4.47 4.17 7.2 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 261.3 191.7 36.3 254.9 197.1 29.4 Total by air 262.6 192.4 36.5 256.6 198.0 29.6 U.S. Total 265.3 185.3 43.2 259.3 191.2 35.6 U.S. West 251.6 175.5 43.4 248.3 179.6 38.3 U.S. East 288.9 201.3 43.5 276.8 209.0 32.4 Japan 248.5 237.8 4.5 246.9 239.8 3.0 Canada 222.4 157.7 41.1 229.2 169.1 35.5 All Others 281.4 237.1 18.7 263.0 230.4 14.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 104.8 81.6 28.4 105.0 77.0 36.3 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,204.2 1,603.0 37.5 2,286.0 1,778.2 28.6 Total by air 2,231.3 1,619.3 37.8 2,325.9 1,801.7 29.1 U.S. Total 2,226.2 1,572.9 41.5 2,332.6 1,777.4 31.2 U.S. West 2,030.4 1,448.6 40.2 2,117.9 1,588.5 33.3 U.S. East 2,603.1 1,792.6 45.2 2,731.4 2,108.2 29.6 Japan 1,492.0 1,383.6 7.8 1,483.9 1,397.8 6.2 Canada 2,498.5 1,817.6 37.5 2,705.3 2,149.6 25.9 All Others 2,676.4 2,174.5 23.1 2,602.5 2,214.6 17.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 469.7 342.0 37.3 469.9 321.5 46.2

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

MARCH 2025 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2025 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2025P 2019 % change 2025P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,992.4 1,488.9 33.8 5,613.7 4,494.0 24.9 Total by air 1,985.8 1,484.9 33.7 5,588.9 4,481.1 24.7 Oahu 934.2 672.9 38.8 2,384.7 1,982.1 20.3 Maui 536.0 443.3 20.9 1,600.8 1,330.7 20.3 Molokai 2.5 3.7 -31.3 9.3 9.8 -5.4 Lanai 8.2 11.7 -30.0 25.6 30.1 -14.9 Kauai 231.6 152.6 51.8 719.6 481.9 49.3 Hawaii Island 273.3 200.7 36.1 848.8 646.4 31.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6.5 4.0 61.2 24.9 12.9 92.5 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,623,468 7,766,370 -1.8 22,020,711 22,804,420 -3.4 Total by air 7,561,233 7,716,825 -2.0 21,784,034 22,636,773 -3.8 Oahu 3,624,788 3,462,580 4.7 10,153,713 10,137,690 0.2 Maui 1,831,767 2,149,826 -14.8 5,271,655 6,192,425 -14.9 Molokai 13,286 22,674 -41.4 46,685 86,957 -46.3 Lanai 14,395 24,464 -41.2 42,235 67,779 -37.7 Kauai 898,378 894,171 0.5 2,581,412 2,609,089 -1.1 Hawaii Island 1,178,619 1,163,110 1.3 3,688,334 3,542,833 4.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 62,235 49,545 25.6 236,677 167,647 41.2 VISITOR ARRIVALS 903,891 928,849 -2.7 2,455,747 2,527,277 -2.8 Total by air 890,010 917,026 -2.9 2,402,850 2,487,105 -3.4 Oahu 526,026 523,904 0.4 1,414,078 1,467,031 -3.6 Maui 235,370 271,934 -13.4 637,952 726,959 -12.2 Molokai 2,174 4,948 -56.1 7,346 16,057 -54.3 Lanai 3,904 8,964 -56.4 11,640 21,597 -46.1 Kauai 123,555 122,876 0.6 340,863 333,462 2.2 Hawaii Island 157,766 161,087 -2.1 457,141 446,877 2.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 13,882 11,824 17.4 52,897 40,172 31.7 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 245,918 250,528 -1.8 244,675 253,382 -3.4 Total by air 243,911 248,930 -2.0 242,045 251,520 -3.8 Oahu 116,929 111,696 4.7 112,819 112,641 0.2 Maui 59,089 69,349 -14.8 58,574 68,805 -14.9 Molokai 429 731 -41.4 519 966 -46.3 Lanai 464 789 -41.2 469 753 -37.7 Kauai 28,980 28,844 0.5 28,682 28,990 -1.1 Hawaii Island 38,020 37,520 1.3 40,981 39,365 4.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2,008 1,598 25.6 2,630 1,863 41.2 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.43 8.36 0.9 8.97 9.02 -0.6 Total by air 8.50 8.42 1.0 9.07 9.10 -0.4 Oahu 6.89 6.61 4.3 7.18 6.91 3.9 Maui 7.78 7.91 -1.6 8.26 8.52 -3.0 Molokai 6.11 4.58 33.4 6.36 5.42 17.4 Lanai 3.69 2.73 35.1 3.63 3.14 15.6 Kauai 7.27 7.28 -0.1 7.57 7.82 -3.2 Hawaii Island 7.47 7.22 3.5 8.07 7.93 1.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.48 4.19 7.0 4.47 4.17 7.2 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 261.3 191.7 36.3 254.9 197.1 29.4 Total by air 262.6 192.4 36.5 256.6 198.0 29.6 Oahu 257.7 194.3 32.6 234.9 195.5 20.1 Maui 292.6 206.2 41.9 303.7 214.9 41.3 Molokai 190.5 162.5 17.3 198.5 112.6 76.2 Lanai 568.7 478.3 18.9 607.3 444.7 36.6 Kauai 257.8 170.6 51.1 278.8 184.7 50.9 Hawaii Island 231.9 172.6 34.3 230.1 182.5 26.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 104.8 81.6 28.4 105.0 77.0 36.3 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,204.2 1,603.0 37.5 2,286.0 1,778.2 28.6 Total by air 2,231.3 1,619.3 37.8 2,325.9 1,801.7 29.1 Oahu 1,775.9 1,284.5 38.3 1,686.4 1,351.1 24.8 Maui 2,277.4 1,630.1 39.7 2,509.3 1,830.5 37.1 Molokai 1,164.2 744.4 56.4 1,261.7 610.0 106.8 Lanai 2,096.7 1,305.2 60.6 2,203.7 1,395.6 57.9 Kauai 1,874.8 1,241.7 51.0 2,111.1 1,445.2 46.1 Hawaii Island 1,732.2 1,246.2 39.0 1,856.7 1,446.5 28.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 469.7 342.0 37.3 469.9 321.5 46.2

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism