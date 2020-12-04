Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,613 in the last 365 days.

Irby elected presiding judge of ECJD

Judge John C. Irby has been elected presiding judge of the East Central Judicial District. He will be filling out the remainder of Judge Frank Racek’s term, so his term will commence on Jan. 1, 2021 and run through Jan. 31, 2022.

Read Judge Irby's biography: https://www.ndcourts.gov/john-c-irby

You just read:

Irby elected presiding judge of ECJD

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.