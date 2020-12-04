“Centennial Bowl” Northeast Connector Closed Overnight Dec. 7 in NW Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the “Centennial Bowl” northeast connector linking U.S. Highway 95 northbound with the 215 Beltway eastbound from 9 p.m., December 7, until 5 a.m., December 8, in northwest Las Vegas.

The temporary closure is needed to place temporary barrier railing and lane striping as part of current $73 million phase of the Centennial Bowl project. Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.