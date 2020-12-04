Arrest Made in Homicides in the Sixth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to homicides that occurred in the Sixth District.

On Wednesday, November 3, 2020, at approximately 12:00 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the 4500 block of Dix Street, Northeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent was identified as 34 year-old Demetrius Benson, of Southeast, DC.

On Sunday, November 29, 2020, at approximately 12:40 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast after hearing the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 23 year-old Demeitri Anderson, of Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, December 3, 2020, 27 year-old Antoine Turner, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a handgun. He was additionally charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Turner has a prior arrest history that includes Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Cruelty to Animals, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Burglary One and Robbery Force and Violence.