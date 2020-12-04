Singer, Songwriter, Vocal Arranger, Merchandise Designer is total package of the Independent Artist Wild Wattz

Today the independent artist are showing us exactly how determined they are to be able to share their gift with the world.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is room in the independent music industry for everyone to share their talent. But, it's not everyday that every artist get's heard. This is why I love what I do when it comes to introducing to the world that a new r&b artist is on the rise. I also love sharing what makes them different and why they are unique. Ladies and Gentleman, without further delay I want you to meet Wild Wattz. This young man has a purpose because he wants to be connected and devoted to every aspect of his career and he has the skillset to do it, Wild Wattz was born and raised on a farm in Pinehurst, North Carolina. At the age often, Wattz discovered his love for music, singing in the church choir and playing the drums. By the age of 17, his musical tastes evolved to R&B. That year, Wattz's mother & grandmother gave him the opportunity of a lifetime to record in a studio for the first time and he was hooked.Wattz is now a full-time singer, producer, songwriter, part-time actor, and aspiring model. Wild Wattz has opened for Grammy award-winning artists such as Travis Scott, K Michelle, The Migos ,August Aisina, 2 Chainz, Pretty Ricky, and many more. In the midst of building his music career, Wattz used more of his creativity skills in being a household name with his side hobbies as a Top 40 DJ in the electronic dance music wave. He has been a DJ for several Universities at their official home coming parties.So, what can we expect to hear from Wattz in 2021. You can expect to for him to do alor with his hands. We mean just that ladies.His Hands is the first single dropping as artist who is re-branding. His vision and purpose is to give many dreams a reality to be an outlet for inspired youth in developing their music endeavors. He will soon give a voice to the unheard, and a light to theunseen. His fight to bring real music back to the basics to make this world a better place is key is his journey.You can check out Wild Wattz and follow him on Instagram to hear the latest updates and events: